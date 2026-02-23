Demin’s Kitchen Atelier Introduces Exclusive Austrian Eco-Materials to the New York City Luxury Market

New York, NY, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demin’s Kitchen Atelier, a leader in high-end European home design, today announced its strategic expansion within the New York City market, bringing authentic Austrian Eco-Materials to the city’s most prestigious residential projects.

Demin's Kitchen Atelier New York

Operating from their design hub in Brooklyn, founder Mikhail Demin is setting a new benchmark for sustainable craftsmanship across the Five Boroughs, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Queens, and Long Island. By offering complete kitchen systems custom-built in Austria, the atelier provides a level of precision and environmental responsibility that is unique to the New York design landscape.

"New York City homeowners are increasingly looking for a blend of high-end aesthetics and environmental integrity," says Mikhail Demin, founder of Demin’s Kitchen Atelier. "We are the first to bring this specific line of Austrian Eco-Materials to NYC. Because each kitchen is a bespoke system featuring world-class Blum hardware, we offer our clients a level of durability and healthy living standards that is truly one-of-a-kind."

New York Retail: The Bespoke Austrian Experience

Demin’s Kitchen Atelier focuses on full-scale kitchen transformations for New York residents who seek a sophisticated, minimalist, and eco-conscious home:

Bespoke Eco-Systems: Every project is custom-ordered and built as a complete kitchen unit in Austria using premium, sustainable materials.

Precision Engineering: All systems utilize world-renowned Blum hardware, ensuring flawless operation and a lifetime of reliability.

Five Boroughs Coverage: The atelier specializes in outfitting premium properties across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Queens, and Long Island, delivering turnkey European luxury.

Wholesale Partnership for NYC Developers

In addition to private retail projects, Mikhail Demin’s studio offers a robust wholesale division for New York City’s real estate developers. This division provides scalable, high-margin European cabinetry solutions for luxury multi-family developments, enhancing property values with superior Austrian workmanship and eco-friendly certifications.

A Modern Design Landmark in Brooklyn

The Downtown Brooklyn showroom serves as the primary inspiration hub for clients across the Five Boroughs to experience the quality of Austrian kitchen furniture firsthand. By combining Mikhail Demin’s design vision with authentic eco-materials, the atelier is redefining the future of sustainable luxury in New York City.

European kitchen design in New York City.

About Demin's Kitchen Atelier

Demin’s Kitchen Atelier is a top destination for European kitchen design in New York City. Specializing in luxury Austrian cabinetry and sustainable eco-materials, the atelier serves both retail homeowners and wholesale development partners throughout the Five Boroughs.

Press Inquiries

Mikhail Demin

info [at] deminkitchenatelier.com

(929) 740-9999

https://deminkitchenatelier.com

601 Baltic St, Brooklyn, NY 11217