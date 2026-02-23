23/02/202

LACROIX: Growth in the German Energy Transition

Strengthens the Smart Grids Business Unit

The German market is driven by the energy transition and a robust regulatory framework

The energy transition, driven by the rise of renewable energies and the proliferation of decentralized generation (photovoltaic systems, heat pumps, charging stations) is turning households into active players in the grid, and increasing the operational complexity of medium and low voltage networks.

While France moved early to modernize the control of its low-voltage electricity networks through the large-scale rollout of the Linky smart meter, the German market, characterized by highly decentralized usage and widespread adoption of residential electrical equipment, has introduced a specific regulatory framework.

Since January 1, 2024, the reform of Article 14a of the German Energy Act requires remote control of energy equipment, with a compliance deadline set for 1 January 2029 for operators and individuals.

This regulation is driving increased demand for solutions enabling the supervision, regulation and remote control of low-voltage networks.

Driven by these structural and regulatory developments, LACROIX’s Smart Grids Business Unit has posted solid growth in recent years (+54% between 2020 and 2025) with an acceleration in 2025 as revenue increased by more than 20% to approximately €34 million, primarily in Germany.

LACROIX firmly positioned: a strong technological offering and a solid market presence in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland)

To address these new challenges, LACROIX’s German subsidiary launched in May 2025 a new generation of series5X remote management units, combined with the last version of its software platform.

This comprehensive, secure and easy-to-install solution is particularly well-suited to the regulatory requirements of German networks. Since its launch, it has seen strong momentum, with sales already exceeding the volumes of the previous generation.

Grid telecontrol technologies enable operators to enhance power grid stability, optimize energy distribution by reducing losses, and support the growing integration of renewable energies.

« Solutions dedicated to stabilizing energy networks in Germany, Austria and Switzerland represent a high-potential market. Based in Cologne, at the heart of this dynamic, our Smart Grids Business Unit enjoys a privileged position to establish itself as the trusted partner for operators deploying these solutions. Their impact is fully aligned with our ambitions and our positive impact strategy » emphasizes Vincent BEDOUIN, CEO of LACROIX

According to LACROIX’s estimates, the DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) market for equipment for medium and low-voltage substations is expected to experience double-digit annual growth in the coming years.

Upcoming reports

2025 Full-year earnings : 31 March 2026, after market close

Visit our investor relations page to find financial information:

https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors

About LACROIX

LACROIX is a French mid-cap technology and industrial group with an international footprint, specializing in the design and manufacture of electronic equipment, as well as the delivery of reliable and secure industrial IoT solutions.

A family-owned, publicly listed company, LACROIX generated €445 million in revenue in 2025. The Group builds on recognized expertise and structures its development around two core business activities: Electronics and Environment.

Through its Electronics activity, LACROIX supports its customers from design to the manufacturing of embedded electronics for their solutions. Leveraging a network of geographically complementary and competitive manufacturing sites, the Group serves a wide range of sectors, including automotive, industry, connected homes and buildings (HBAS), aerospace and defense, and healthcare. As the industrial backbone of the Group, the Electronics activity ranks among the Top 50 electronic manufacturing services providers worldwide and the Top 10 in Europe.

Through its Environment activity, LACROIX supports public and private stakeholders in optimizing and securing the management of critical infrastructure networks by offering connected and secure solutions and services dedicated to water networks, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, energy networks (Smart Grids), and public lighting.



LACROIX pursues a strategy of sustainable long-term growth. The Group focuses its activities on the development of useful and eco-designed technologies aimed at addressing major societal challenges, as part of a resilience-driven approach with a positive impact.

Contacts







LACROIX

Deputy CEO & EVP Finance

Nicolas Bedouin

investors@lacroix.group

Tel.: +33 (0)2 72 25 68 80







SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Jennifer Jullia

jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

Tél : +33 (0)6 02 08 45 49











SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Investor relations

Marianne Py

marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com

Tel. : +33 (0)6 85 52 76 93

Attachment