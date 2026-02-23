EXL and AWS collaborate on agentic AI initiative to reshape Sonos IT service management

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [Nasdaq: EXLS], a global data and AI company, today announced a critical transformation initiative with Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO), the world’s leading sound experience company, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). This unique collaboration deploys agentic AI within Sonos IT service management (ITSM) workflows, aiming to create a new benchmark for efficiency, operational intelligence and risk mitigation. The initiative brings together Sonos innovative culture, EXL’s deep expertise in AI-led solutions and the powerful cloud infrastructure of AWS.

The initiative represents a significant step forward in applying sophisticated AI to real-world enterprise scenarios. By harnessing agentic AI, Sonos is automating and enhancing decision-making processes, streamlining workflows, and delivering a more responsive and intelligent IT support ecosystem.

“Our collaboration with EXL and AWS has been instrumental in enhancing our ITSM processes,” said Jim Hauser, head of IT infrastructure at Sonos. “The innovative agentic AI solution developed through this collaboration not only streamlines our operations but also enhances the experience we deliver to our customers. This initiative demonstrates the power of combining expertise from multiple partners to achieve transformative outcomes.”

By integrating agentic AI into its ITSM operation, Sonos is setting a precedent for how intelligent systems can proactively manage complexity and reduce risk across its enterprise. The deployment showcases how ITSM systems can be reimagined as an intelligent backbone of operations, one that not only solves problems faster but also prevents issues before they happen.

“We are excited to collaborate with Sonos and AWS on this forward-looking initiative,” said Narasimha Kini, executive vice president, banking & capital markets and diversified industries at EXL. “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to creating solutions that embed agentic AI directly into our client workflows to deliver tangible business value. It’s a powerful story of how partners can accelerate innovation and address critical business needs.”

“IT service management is one of the functions most poised to benefit from agentic AI,” said Chris Sullivan, vice president, Americas Channels & Alliances at AWS. “Our scalable and secure AI services, coupled with EXL's expertise, empower Sonos to innovate faster, deliver personalized experiences, and redefine the future of smart audio technology.”

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 61,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is a leading audio company dedicated to elevating life through sound. Sonos has built a connected system that brings together all the sounds people love, from music and movies to stories and conversations. Its portfolio of home theater speakers, components, plug-in and portable speakers, and headphones grows more powerful with every room and device added. Trusted by more than 17 million households in over 60 countries, Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

