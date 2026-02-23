CRWV Investors Encouraged to Seek Lead Plaintiff Role in CoreWeave Securities Class Action with Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) securities between March 28, 2025 and December 15, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for investors under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased CoreWeave securities?

If you purchased CoreWeave securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you have until March 13, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who suffered significant losses and would like to discuss their rights, or determine whether they qualify to participate in any potential recovery, should visit:



https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/coreweave/

You may also contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com, or Frank J. Johnson, Esq. at fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com to discuss your rights privately.

What is this case about?

CASE ALLEGATIONS: CoreWeave purports to be an AI cloud computing company. On March 10, 2025, less than three weeks before CoreWeave conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), CoreWeave announced a deal worth up to $11.9 billion to deliver AI infrastructure to OpenAI, a leading AI company, the complaint alleges. On July 7, 2025, CoreWeave allegedly announced a definitive agreement to acquire Core Scientific, Inc., one of the largest owners and operators of digital infrastructure for high performance computing in North America, in an all-stock transaction.

The CoreWeave class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had overstated CoreWeave’s ability to meet customer demand for its services; (ii) defendants materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that CoreWeave’s reliance on a single third-party data center supplier presented for CoreWeave’s ability to meet customer demand; and (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on CoreWeave’s revenue.

When the truth was revealed, investors allegedly suffered significant losses.

