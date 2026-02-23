Jefferies Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF). The investigation focuses on Jefferies’ executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

Background of the investigation

On October 8, 2025, The Financial Times published an article titled “Jefferies reveals $715mn fund exposure to First Brands invoices.” The article reported that Jefferies was under scrutiny for its relationship with collapsed car parts company First Brands and that Jefferies had provided invoice financing to the company while also advising First Brands and placing loans with other investors.

Following this disclosure, Jefferies’ share price declined approximately $4.66 per share, or 7.88%, to close at $54.44 per share on October 8, 2025.

On November 27, 2025, news reports indicated that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating Jefferies regarding its relationship with First Brands, including whether Jefferies provided sufficient disclosure to investors in its Point Bonita fund concerning exposure to First Brands.

Later, on January 7, 2026, The Financial Times reported that Jefferies took a $30 million loss tied to the collapse of First Brands. Following this report, Jefferies’ stock price declined approximately $3.62 per share, or 5.6%.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Jefferies complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Jefferies stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

