Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Inovio securities between October 10, 2023 and December 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/INO.

Inovio Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) manufacturing for Inovio’s CELLECTRA device was deficient;

(2) accordingly, Inovio was unlikely to submit the INO-3107 BLA to the FDA by the second half of 2024;

(3) Inovio had insufficient information to justify the INO-3107 BLA’s eligibility for FDA accelerated approval or priority review;

(4) accordingly, INO-3107’s overall regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated; and

(5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



What's Next for Inovio Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/INO. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Inovio you have until April 7, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Inovio Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

