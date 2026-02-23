Array Acquires Penny Finance to Expand Financial Education and Money Management Capabilities

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array, a leading embeddable platform that complements the existing product experience for many of the world’s leading fintechs, financial institutions, and digital brands, today announced its acquisition of Penny Finance, a fintech platform focused on helping consumers build stronger financial habits through education, planning, and everyday money management tools.

Penny Finance provides interactive tools that help consumers better understand their spending, build savings, plan for future goals, and improve financial confidence through accessible education. By combining behavioral insights with practical guidance, Penny supports consumers across key stages of their financial journey—from day-to-day money management to longer-term planning.

The acquisition expands Array’s ability to help clients address a broader set of consumer financial needs, complementing its existing financial, credit, identity, and privacy offerings with tools focused on spending awareness, savings behavior, financial planning, and education.

“Consumers don’t experience their finances in silos—they think about spending, saving, credit, and planning as part of a single, ongoing journey,” said Martin Toha, Founder and CEO of Array. “Penny Finance strengthens our ability to support that full picture, enabling our partners to deliver more holistic, consumer-first financial experiences directly within the products people already use.”

Founded with a mission to make financial guidance more approachable and actionable, Penny Finance helps consumers turn information into better habits. Its tools are designed to be embedded within existing digital experiences, making it easier for financial institutions and fintechs to meet consumers where they are and support smarter financial decision-making over time.

“Penny was built to give people confidence in how they spend, save, and plan—without judgment or complexity,” said Crissi Cole, Founder and CEO of Penny Finance. “By joining Array, we can scale that mission and integrate financial education and planning tools into trusted experiences that already play a meaningful role in people’s financial lives.”

The acquisition aligns with Array’s strategy to provide modular, embeddable tools with data that help partners deepen engagement, improve retention, and deliver measurable value—while empowering consumers to make more informed financial decisions.

The addition of Penny Finance strengthens Array’s platform by extending its reach into spending, saving, financial planning, and education—key areas of consumer financial decision-making.

About Array

Array is an embeddable platform that complements the existing product experience for many of the world’s leading fintechs, financial institutions, and digital brands. Our rapidly expanding suite of financial, credit, and identity and privacy protection products drives acquisition, retention, and revenue for our clients. Invisible by design, Array is building a future where consumers can count on the brands they already trust to deliver everything they need to achieve their financial goals, all in one place.

Array was founded in 2020 by Martin Toha. Key investors include Battery Ventures, General Catalyst, and Nyca Partners. To learn more visit array.com.

About Penny Finance

Penny Finance is a financial education and money management platform designed to help consumers understand spending, build savings, and plan for the future. Through interactive tools and practical guidance, Penny helps people develop healthier financial habits and greater confidence in their financial decisions.

