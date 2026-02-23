Clean Power Alliance Impact Report Shows Record Growth in Clean Energy Adoption and Resilience-Building Efforts Across Southern California

Los Angeles, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA), the nation’s number one green power provider and California’s largest community choice energy aggregator, has released its 2025 Impact Report, highlighting a transformative year of strategic investments, community-centered growth and expanded clean energy solutions for communities across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The report underscores CPA’s recent advancements in growing environmental sustainability, strengthening regional resilience through local clean energy projects and delivering tangible benefits for residential and business customers. Additionally, CPA responded to the Palisades and Eaton fires, which devastated local communities in January 2025, by directing funding and resources to support immediate recovery efforts, training for contractors rebuilding with resilient solutions and offering expert guidance to customers on how to protect their properties from fire.

“Our region continues to experience significant challenges due to a changing climate, and our focus remains on addressing those impacts by serving our customers with reliable clean energy and investing in programs and infrastructure that advance sustainability and resilience in our communities,” said CPA’s Chief Executive Officer Ted Bardacke. “I am grateful to the CPA staff, board of directors and community advisory committee for our critical collaboration that is delivering results at the local level and supporting the state’s ability to reach climate and clean energy goals.”

Impact by the Numbers

The 2025 local impact overview highlights measurable progress:

3 million+ residents and businesses served , with 67% of customers now enrolled in CPA’s 100% Green Power option

, with 67% of customers now enrolled in CPA’s 100% Green Power option 3.6 billion pounds of greenhouse gas emissions avoided — equivalent to removing over 382,000 gas-powered cars from the road for one year or growing over 27 million tree seedlings for 10 years

— equivalent to removing over 382,000 gas-powered cars from the road for one year or growing over 27 million tree seedlings for 10 years 157 Megawatts (MW) of new renewable energy contracts executed , reinforcing CPA’s role as one of California’s largest purchasers of clean power

, reinforcing CPA’s role as one of California’s largest purchasers of clean power Service expanded to 3 new cities — La Cañada Flintridge, Lynwood and Port Hueneme — growing CPA’s service area to 38 communities

— La Cañada Flintridge, Lynwood and Port Hueneme — growing CPA’s service area to 38 communities 33,000+ new customers expected to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 128 million pounds annually

expected to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 128 million pounds annually $14 million+ invested in customer programs that help residents and businesses save energy and lower costs — a 30% increase over the prior year

that help residents and businesses save energy and lower costs — a 30% increase over the prior year $375,000 in community grants awarded to nonprofits driving local clean energy and resilience initiatives

to nonprofits driving local clean energy and resilience initiatives $348,000 provided for workforce training , supporting 200 apprentices; CPA has invested more than $2 million over the past four years in local workforce programs

, supporting 200 apprentices; CPA has invested more than $2 million over the past four years in local workforce programs 600+ estimated jobs created tied to CPA-contracted projects, boosting the local clean energy workforce

tied to CPA-contracted projects, boosting the local clean energy workforce $35 million+ in estimated energy cost savings from prepay bond financing, enabling deeper investment into customer programs

“Clean Power Alliance was created by our communities to serve our communities,” said City of Agoura Hills Mayor Pro Tem and CPA Board Chair Deborah Klein Lopez. “In the face of climate-driven challenges and devastating wildfires, we have doubled down on investing locally — in clean power, workforce development and resilience solutions that protect residents and businesses. This report shows the power of local control delivering real impact.”

Driving Renewable Energy and Grid Resilience

CPA secured 157 MW of new renewable energy and expanded long-term power procurement to reinforce grid reliability and meet growing community demand for sustainable energy. Strategic investments strengthened local infrastructure and contributed to broader regional energy resilience.

Expanded Customer Programs and Services

Funding for customer programs increased by 30%, enabling the launch of new energy-saving offerings to help residents and businesses reduce usage and lower electricity costs. These programs are equipped to support customers in adopting cleaner energy practices while providing cost-saving tools and resources. CPA launched two new programs to support low-income residents and increase access to clean energy and clean energy technologies.

Community Partnerships and Local Impact

CPA scaled its community investments by working with local organizations to support workforce development, education and sustainability initiatives—preparing the next generation for careers in clean energy.

Annual grants totaling $375,000 were awarded to 18 nonprofit organizations advancing clean energy and environmental stewardship efforts throughout the region.

Community Engagement and Outreach

CPA maintained strong engagement with customers and local stakeholders through targeted outreach at community events, local chambers of commerce and public meetings to share educational initiatives designed to inform residents about clean energy options and local programs.

Policy and Advocacy

In support of broader industry goals, CPA continued to advocate for policies at the state and national level that expand access to local renewable resources and strengthen long-term sustainability.

Financial Governance

CPA achieved a credit rating upgrade to “A” from “A-” with a stable outlook from S&P Global Ratings, reflecting the organization’s financial resilience, disciplined governance and ability to manage market risks.

Looking Ahead

The 2025 Impact Report reflects CPA’s dedication to charting a path toward a clean energy future that is equitable, reliable and community focused. Building on this progress, CPA is positioned to continue expanding its clean energy portfolio and enhancing customer programs that help reduce emissions, improve resilience and deliver lasting economic and environmental value.

About Clean Power Alliance

Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated, not-for-profit electricity provider serving 38 communities across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and the number one green power provider in the United States. CPA provides clean renewable energy at competitive rates for approximately three million residents and businesses, along with innovative programs that promote resiliency, electrification and customer bill savings. CPA has an investment-grade credit rating of A from S&P Global Ratings.

View the full report: Impact Report

Learn more about CPA: www.cleanpoweralliance.org

Learn about CPA customer programs: cleanpoweralliance.org/programs