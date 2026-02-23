RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 16 to 20 February 2026

 Paris, 23 February 2026, 06:00pm

  

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 16 to 20 February 2026

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 16 and 20 February 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market
(MIC Code)
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974216/02/2026FR00132691231,20634.7496AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974216/02/2026FR00132691231,56434.7750CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974216/02/2026FR00132691231,23034.7907TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974216/02/2026FR001326912310,00034.7795XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974217/02/2026FR001326912385934.9357AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974217/02/2026FR00132691231,79934.9971CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974217/02/2026FR00132691231,34235.0491TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974217/02/2026FR001326912310,00034.9894XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974218/02/2026FR00132691233,42035.3195CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974218/02/2026FR001326912310,00035.3571XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974219/02/2026FR001326912395735.3452AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974219/02/2026FR00132691231,52235.3524CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974219/02/2026FR001326912394135.3713TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974219/02/2026FR001326912310,00035.3799XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974220/02/2026FR00132691231,32935.7250AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974220/02/2026FR00132691231,41635.7136CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974220/02/2026FR001326912367535.7679TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974220/02/2026FR001326912310,00035.7329XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal.TOTAL68,26035.2385 

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 16 to 20 February 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

  

 Contact
 RUBIS – Legal Department
 Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

