RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 16 to 20 February 2026

Paris, 23 February 2026, 06:00pm
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 16 to 20 February 2026
Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 16 and 20 February 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.
Aggregate presentation per day and per market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market
(MIC Code)
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|16/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,206
|34.7496
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|16/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,564
|34.7750
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|16/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,230
|34.7907
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|16/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|34.7795
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|17/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|859
|34.9357
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|17/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,799
|34.9971
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|17/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,342
|35.0491
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|17/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|34.9894
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|18/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|3,420
|35.3195
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|18/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|35.3571
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|19/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|957
|35.3452
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|19/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,522
|35.3524
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|19/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|941
|35.3713
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|19/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|35.3799
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|20/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,329
|35.7250
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|20/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,416
|35.7136
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|20/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|675
|35.7679
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|20/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|35.7329
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal.
|TOTAL
|68,260
|35.2385
Detailed presentation per transaction:
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 16 to 20 February 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.
|Contact
|RUBIS – Legal Department
|Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
Attachment
- RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 16 to 20 February 2026