Alectra Inc. announces the appointment of Dr. Andrea Nuesser to the position of President, Util-Assist Inc.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Inc. announced today that Dr. Andrea Nuesser has been appointed as President of Util-Assist Inc, effective March 23, 2026. Dr. Nuesser succeeds Mark Henderson who has held the position since 2021. Mark will remain on the Util-Assist Board of Directors and support Dr. Nuesser through the leadership transition.

Dr. Nuesser is an accomplished leader and engaging strategist with a strong passion for shaping the future of energy. She has a broad background in social sciences, marketing, as well as customer experience. She is skilled in strategic business advice and advanced research methods, and holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Political Science focused on behavioural studies and attitude formation from the University of British Columbia.

Her previous experience includes leadership roles with Capgemini, a global IT services and consulting firm as Grid Modernization Leader; Director of Customer Strategy and Experience at Hydro One; and Vice President at Innovative Research Group.

“On behalf of the executive team and Board of Directors of Alectra Inc., I want to express our thanks to Mark Henderson for the leadership and guidance he has provided throughout his tenure at Util-Assist,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc., and Chair of the Board of Directors of Util-Assist. “I also want to extend congratulations to Dr. Andrea Nuesser on her appointment to the position of President, Util-Assist. Her leadership and experience will be invaluable as we continue developing simplified solutions that position our clients as leaders in efficiency, innovation and conservation, as well as in driving digital innovation that reshapes the utility landscape.”

Util-Assist is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alectra Energy Services, a branch of the Alectra Inc. family of companies providing non-regulated energy services. For more information about Util-Assist, please visit: utilassist.com.

About Alectra Inc.

Alectra Inc., through its subsidiary Alectra Utilities Corporation, serves approximately one million homes and businesses across a 1,924 square kilometre service territory comprising 17 communities including Alliston, Aurora, Barrie, Beeton, Brampton, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Guelph, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, Penetanguishene, Richmond Hill, Rockwood, St. Catharines, Thornton, Tottenham, and Vaughan. The Alectra family of companies includes Alectra Inc. (Mississauga), Alectra Utilities (Hamilton) and Alectra Energy Solutions (Vaughan). Our mission is to provide innovative and reliable energy solutions which deliver lasting value for all. Visit alectra.com to learn more.

X: https://x.com/alectranews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alectranews/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alectranews/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/16178435/admin/

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/alectranews.bsky.social

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alectranews



Media Contact

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson

ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com | Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIA-LN

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9467776c-b4b8-47e7-9dda-2c60162d79be