Societe Generale: Capital decrease and report on share buy-back

CAPITAL DECREASE AND REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

Regulated Information

Paris, 23 February 2026

Societe Generale announces a capital decrease through the cancellation of treasury shares and reports executed transactions within the framework of a share buy-back programme.

Capital decrease

On 16 February 2026, the Board of Directors, upon authorization of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 22 May 2024, decided to reduce Societe Generale’s share capital on 23 February 2026, by cancellation of 15,170,791 treasury shares. These shares were repurchased from 19 November 2025 to 6 February 2026 included, for the purpose of cancellation, for an amount of EUR 1 billion as announced on 17 November 2025.

The share capital of Societe Generale now amounts to EUR 939,654,993.75, divided into 751,723,995 ordinary shares, with a nominal value of EUR 1.25 each.

Information regarding the total amount of voting rights and shares will be updated and available in the section “Monthly reports on total amount of voting rights and shares”.

Report on share buy-back

As of 20 February 2026, Societe Generale has completed 34.3% of the share buy-back related to the 2025 ordinary distribution announced on 6 February 2026*.

The purchases performed** from 16 to 20 February 2026 are described below.

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com.

* Societe Generale announced on 6 February 2026 the launch of a EUR 1,462m share buy-back on 9 February 2026.

** The purchases have been performed based on the description of the share buy-back programme published on 21 November 2025 relating to the 19th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 20 May 2025.

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period : From 16 to 20 February 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (€) Market (MIC code) SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 16-Feb-26 FR0000130809 361,820 68.7183 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 16-Feb-26 FR0000130809 214,502 68.7184 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 16-Feb-26 FR0000130809 31,344 68.6579 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 16-Feb-26 FR0000130809 40,256 68.6607 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 17-Feb-26 FR0000130809 362,901 69.4464 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 17-Feb-26 FR0000130809 214,159 69.4528 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 17-Feb-26 FR0000130809 31,061 69.4499 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 17-Feb-26 FR0000130809 40,658 69.4426 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 18-Feb-26 FR0000130809 369,750 71.8960 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 18-Feb-26 FR0000130809 217,918 71.9188 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 18-Feb-26 FR0000130809 31,210 71.8787 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 18-Feb-26 FR0000130809 40,953 71.8861 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 19-Feb-26 FR0000130809 379,298 72.6364 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 19-Feb-26 FR0000130809 221,249 72.6351 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 19-Feb-26 FR0000130809 31,279 72.6131 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 19-Feb-26 FR0000130809 41,159 72.6417 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 20-Feb-26 FR0000130809 384,387 73.6965 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 20-Feb-26 FR0000130809 224,256 73.6925 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 20-Feb-26 FR0000130809 31,756 73.6837 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 20-Feb-26 FR0000130809 41,552 73.6976 AQEU TOTAL 3,311,468 71.3153

Societe Generale



Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with around 119,000 employees serving more than 26 million clients in 62 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.

a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.





Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

Attachment