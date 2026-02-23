TZP Group Exits Investment in AtData

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TZP Group (“TZP”) announced the realization of its investment in AtData (“AtData” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled provider of email address solutions that help businesses optimize first-party data collection, accelerate revenue growth, and reduce fraud, through its sale to Experian®, a global data and technology company.

AtData was formed in 2021 through the merger of FreshAddress (founded in 1999) and TowerData (founded in 2001) to create a leading email-based identity intelligence platform. The Company provides enterprise solutions that help businesses optimize first-party data, improve marketing performance, and prevent fraud. Powered by a proprietary database of over 10 billion email profiles and billions of behavioral signals, AtData delivers identity matching and enrichment, email verification, fraud detection and prevention, and consumer insights solutions to leading financial services firms, technology platforms, and consumer brands worldwide.

“TZP has thoroughly enjoyed partnering with the AtData management team to drive strong organic growth and expand the Company’s product capabilities, particularly through the development and scaling of its fraud prevention solutions,” said Dan Gaspar, Partner at TZP Group.

“TZP Group has been an instrumental partner in helping us sharpen our strategic focus, enhance our product offerings, and strengthen the operational foundation of the business as we advanced our marketing, fraud and identity solutions,” said Tom Burke, Chief Executive Officer of AtData.

The transaction was led by Partner Dan Gaspar and Vice President Brett Rosenbluth. AtData was advised by Canaccord Genuity, with a deal team led by Sanjay Chadda, Lexia Schwartz and Harlan Swift. Winston & Strawn served as legal counsel to TZP and AtData.

About TZP Group

TZP Group, a multi-strategy private equity firm managing approximately $2 billion across its family of funds, is focused on control, growth equity, debt and structured capital investments in products and services for businesses and consumer companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a “Partner of Choice” for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely-held, private companies in which the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals’ operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com

About AtData

AtData is the leader in email identity, helping organizations recognize, engage, and protect consumers across marketing, data operations, and fraud prevention. Anchored in email, the most persistent and behavior-rich identifier, AtData enables confident identity decisions at scale. Powered by a proprietary activity network processing more than 150 billion deterministic signals each month, AtData delivers accurate, current identity intelligence that improves match rates, increases efficiency, and lowers risk at scale. Solutions are delivered in real time via APIs and partner connectors, supporting privacy- and compliance-ready decisioning. Learn more at www.atdata.com.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. Experian helps to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using a unique combination of data, analytics and software. Experian also assists millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money. For more information, please visit experianplc.com.

Media Contact: Dan Gaspar, Partner, TZP Group, dgaspar@tzpgroup.com.