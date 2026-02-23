NYCLA Submits Historic, Unprecedented, and Potentially Transformative Testimony to the Legislature on Funding Our State Courts

New York, New York, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many years bar associations throughout New York State and many others have supported the provision of adequate resources to the Judiciary to enable it to fulfill its Constitutional responsibilities. For many years these bar associations have been met with the perception that the New York State Courts are a “cost center” that incurs expenses for its operations but does not generate revenues. The New York County Lawyers Association has now submitted written testimony to the Joint Legislative Budget Hearing which demonstrates that that perception is simply not true. Instead, as NYCLA’s written testimony also demonstrates, the good work of our Judiciary attracts businesses and business activities to New York State and thereby adds jobs and increases tax revenues.

In its unprecedented and potentially transformative written testimony, NYCLA asks the Legislature to take these very substantial economic benefits into account when it makes decisions about funding our State Courts. This is the first time of which NYCLA is aware that a major bar association has urged the Legislature to consider “The Judiciary’s Magnificent Contributions to Economic Development and Tax Revenue in New York State.”

NYCLA’s written testimony was approved by NYCLA’s Board of Directors on February 11, 2026. NYCLA’s testimony has been submitted to the Joint Legislative Budget Hearing on Economic Development in connection with the Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request of the Unified Court System.

In its written testimony, NYCLA briefly describe its mission and activities, the Commercial Division of the New York State Supreme Court, the Unified Court System’s contributions to economic development and generation of tax revenues, and the national and international trend which New York State is leading toward creation of business courts as economic development vehicles. NYCLA’s written testimony contains a link to a 12 minute film about the Commercial Division which features court leaders, Appellate Division and Commercial Division Justices, more than a dozen Chief Legal Officers of major corporations, leaders of business organizations, and prominent practitioners.

About the New York County Lawyers Association

The New York County Lawyers Association (www.nycla.org) was founded in 1908 as one of the first major bar associations in the country that admitted members without regard to race, ethnicity, religion, or gender. Since its inception, it has pioneered some of the most far-reaching and tangible reforms in American jurisprudence and has continuously played an active role in legal developments and public policy.

# # #

Attachments