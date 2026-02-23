Stargaze Unveils MAIN STAGE Live Feature, Giving Artists a 30-Minute Global Spotlight

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (“Stargaze” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: STGZ), a next-generation content creation and social platform designed to redefine talent discovery, today announced the launch of the Stargaze MAIN STAGE Live, an innovative live performance feature that allows artists to book a dedicated 30-minute show that broadcasts to the entire Stargaze Stage platform and other secondary streaming partners.

Unlike traditional live platforms where creators compete for attention in crowded feeds, Stargaze MAIN STAGE Live offers only one live show at a time. When an artist goes live, they own the spotlight—commanding the full focus of the app and the audience for their entire 30-minute slot.

Live MAIN STAGE is built for maximum creative flexibility. Artists can:

Perform solo or in a group on a single camera

Go live remotely with multiple performers on separate phones/cameras

Produce a professional multi-camera show





This infrastructure also enables live, hosted competitions and showcases, including events led by celebrity judges and industry figures.

“Stargaze MAIN STAGE Live gives emerging artists something they rarely get online—undivided attention,” said Stargaze CEO Steve Mandell. “We designed this feature so that whether you’re a singer, dancer, actor, band, or comedian, you can step into a true main stage experience, build your fanbase in real time, and actually monetize your performance.”

The platform will support 24/7 programming, with artists able to book available time slots, promote their upcoming shows, and tailor the experience to their audience. Creators can choose between free admission or paid entry for their live shows, and fans will be able to tip using real money throughout the performance—creating an immediate revenue stream for artists as they engage with viewers around the world.

Stargaze Pro members will unlock additional benefits on Stargaze MAIN STAGE Live, including:

Discounted live performance booking fees

Priority access to high-demand time slots

Enhanced visibility and promotional placement within the app





Stargaze MAIN STAGE Live events will showcase the power of the new format while giving fans a first look at the type of live programming and competitions that will define the next chapter of Stargaze Stage.

About Stargaze

Stargaze is a next-generation content creation and social platform revolutionizing talent discovery. Originally launched in 2016 as Scenebot Stage, Stargaze bridges the gap between aspiring entertainers, industry professionals, and new audiences, offering a transparent and accessible path to break into entertainment. With nearly 1,000 career breakthroughs across film, television, stage, and music, the platform is a proven launchpad for emerging talent. As technology reshapes how entertainment is created and consumed, Stargaze is poised to lead the way with the anticipated full relaunch of its app in late spring/early summer 2025. The revamped platform will feature new tools designed to help creators turn their passions into real opportunities. Stargaze aims to redefine how talent is discovered and supported in today’s digital-first landscape.

For more information, visit www.stargazestage.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements verbally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “contemplate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “plan,” “projected,” “predict,” “potential,” or “hope” or the negative of these or similar terms.

This document specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding the development, rollout, adoption, and monetization of the Live MAIN STAGE feature, as well as the timing and impact of future live events and the relaunch of our app. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our ability to finance our intended development; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. Actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

