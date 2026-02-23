Shareholders who lost money in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) should contact Wolf Haldenstein immediately

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) (“Kyndryl” or the “Company”) inclusive on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Kyndryl shares August 7, 2024 and February 9, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until April 13, 2026, to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

Allegations in the Lawsuit

The lawsuit claims Kyndryl and its executives:

Issued materially false or misleading financial statements Lacked adequate internal financial controls, and failed to accurately report issues Failed to timely file its December 31, 2025, Form 10-Q Made statements about Kyndryl’s business and prospects that were false or lacked a reasonable basis

Case Overview

On February 9, 2026, Kyndryl’s stock price dropped over 50% in a single day after the company announced:

An internal accounting review

A delay in filing its quarterly report

The resignation of its CFO, David Wyshner



The review involves:

Cash management practices

Internal controls over financial reporting

Document requests from the SEC





Although Kyndryl said it doesn’t expect to restate prior results, it expects to report material weaknesses in internal controls for its FY25 results and through the first three quarters of FY26.

Investors seeking appointment as Lead Plaintiff may file a motion with the court no later than April 13, 2026.

