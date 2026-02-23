Colorado Hazard Control Offers Valuable Insights on Asbestos Regulations and the Mandatory Asbestos Abatement Process

Denver, CO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Asbestos is widely regulated by the federal government and other authorities. It is a naturally occurring fibrous mineral which has unique properties. These properties were valuable in the construction of buildings and, consequently, there was a period where the mineral was added to almost every type of building material used in construction. Because of its extensive historical use, experts such as Colorado Hazard Control are often consulted to help identify when abatement is legally required.

An asbestos-containing material (ACM) is defined as any material containing greater than 1% asbestos by layer. Unfortunately, exposure to asbestos during renovations and maintenance activities in structures has been shown to cause diseases like asbestosis, lung cancer, and mesothelioma. Additionally, the aftereffects of these activities have exposed many occupants to asbestos.

As a result of the significant health effects associated with asbestos exposure, the federal government enacted regulations, which are followed in Colorado, to protect workers, visitors, owners, and occupants of structures from exposure to it during a renovation of a structure. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) regulates asbestos under Colorado Regulation No. 8.

Understanding when professional abatement is required can protect you from significant regulatory penalties, which can reach $25,000 per day for violations. In addition, the cleanup of improperly disturbed asbestos-containing materials can run in the tens of thousands of dollars.

When Is Asbestos Abatement Mandatory?

Abatement by a Colorado-certified general abatement contractor (GAC) like Colorado Hazard Control (CHC) is required when a renovation or demolition project disturbs a material that contains asbestos above a set limit. These limits are defined as "trigger levels" under the regulation.

Prior to the disturbance of any amount of suspect material (defined below), an inspection of the affected portion of the structure must be performed. These assessments must be completed by a trained and state-licensed inspector working for a state-licensed consulting firm.

The inspector collects a defined number of bulk samples of the materials and delivers them to a laboratory approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the state for analysis. The lab analyzes the samples and reports the type and percentage of asbestos (if any) in each layer.

Asbestos Abatement and the "Any Age" Rule

A common misconception is that newer buildings are exempt from asbestos concerns. Asbestos was banned for use in the United States for most building materials in the 1970s. However, in the 1990s these bans were overturned.

Additionally, many other countries do not have the same regulations in place to prevent the use of asbestos in construction. This means that ACMs could be imported and utilized in construction until recently. Asbestos was finally banned by the United States in 2024. Consequently, in Colorado, buildings of any age must be inspected before renovation or demolition if the work might disturb suspect materials.

Trigger Levels for Mandatory Asbestos Abatement

Regarding the materials that will be disturbed in a project, if the amount of one that traditionally contains asbestos exceeds regulatory limits, professional abatement is legally required. The list is extensive and includes drywall textures and joint compounds, resilient floor coverings, interior plaster, exterior stucco, roofing materials, cement sidings, ceiling tiles, pipe insulation, and boiler insulations to name a few.

Trigger levels vary for homes and commercial structures. A single-family residential dwelling (SFRD) is defined as a residential home and includes apartment and condominium units. The trigger levels for all SFRDs are:

50 linear feet on pipes

32 square feet on other surfaces (e.g., walls, floors, ceilings)

Quantities of one 55-gallon drum or more

Commercial buildings include structures like gas stations, stores, office buildings, daycare centers, churches, and university buildings. The trigger levels for these buildings are:

260 linear feet on pipes

160 square feet on other surfaces

Quantities of one 55-gallon drum or more

The distinction between residential and commercial structures for asbestos abatement purposes can be a little unclear in some cases. For example, K-12 public school buildings are technically commercial. However, under the Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act (AHERA), a much lower quantity-based threshold was established.

This level was defined as a major fiber release and established a stipulation of greater than 3 square feet or 3 linear feet of an asbestos-containing material. When the amount of materials disturbed (intentionally or accidentally) exceeds these levels, school districts must respond appropriately and perform specific abatement activities to protect the occupants from exposure to asbestos.

Asbestos Abatement and Demolition Projects

When the demolition of a structure or portion of it is planned (meaning the removal of any load-supporting structural member), an asbestos inspection is required. This requirement exists regardless of the building's age and demands an extensive demolition-specific assessment.

The inspection must include all suspect materials and include exterior surfaces and the interior of wall, floor, and ceiling cavities. Any equipment potentially insulated with or containing asbestos must also be inspected.

If a building is being imploded or burned, all asbestos must be removed regardless of quantity or type. Additionally, if a building is scheduled to be demolished via conventional means, materials classified as nonfriable (see below) but which may be rendered friable by the forces must also be removed.

Asbestos Remediation: Friable Materials Require Expert Handling

Friable materials are defined as those that can be reduced to powder by hand pressure when dry or that will become friable when force is exerted on them. These materials must be removed by a certified GAC like our experts at CHC.

Many non-friable materials are now being removed prior to demolition to avoid soil contamination from asbestos after the demolition is complete.

The Mandatory Asbestos Abatement Process

Regardless of quantities, if a renovation is planned, you should hire a state-licensed asbestos building inspector. CHC can recommend a trusted inspection firm to perform this service.

The inspector properly identifies the anticipated quantities of materials to be disturbed and determines if asbestos is present in the affected areas and building materials. Most inspectors can also identify if lead-based paints are present on these materials at the same time. This important step should not be overlooked.

If asbestos-containing materials are identified, contact CHC. We provide the proper notification to regulatory authorities promptly. Immediate notification is essential, since the associated permitting requires a 10-working-day waiting period, which can impact construction schedules.

Our skilled professionals at CHC facilitate the proper removal and disposal of the identified materials to ensure the safety of everyone working on or occupying the building. Be aware that not having the structure properly inspected and professionally remediated may cost you thousands of dollars in fines and additional cleanup. Failure to address asbestos correctly can also cause costly loss of occupancy during the cleanup and major construction delays.

