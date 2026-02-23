Flip AI Named an IDC Innovator for AI-Enabled IT Incident Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flip AI , the company bringing the ‘holy grail of observability’ to all enterprises, today announced that it has been named an IDC Innovator for AI-Enabled IT Incident Management. Flip is a contextual intelligence application that cuts through observability noise and gives SREs perspective on complex incidents in seconds. Flip is trusted by well-known global enterprises, including the largest financial institutions and software providers in the world.

“We’re excited to be named an innovator by IDC,” said Corey Harrison, co-founder and CEO of Flip AI. “This recognition reflects our team's dedication to pushing boundaries, solving real customer problems and driving measurable impact. We will keep raising the bar as we strive to SRE teams across the globe.”

Observability tools have multiplied. With each new dashboard, alert or log, clarity has become harder to achieve. Flip bridges the gap between data and understanding by delivering contextual, explainable insights to root cause analysis when needed.

Flip learns from environments without demanding changes to existing observability stacks. Rather than replacing tools, it connects them, ingesting data from platforms like Datadog and Splunk, to offer deep context and surface meaningful insights when and where they are needed. Whether users use open source telemetry or enterprise-grade monitoring suites, Flip adapts to their setup, learns how their systems behave and continuously refines its output to reflect the realities of their architecture. It offers perspective to observability, right out of the box.

About Flip AI

Flip AI is helping enterprises unlock the full potential of their observability data. Flip AI’s observability intelligence platform is powered by a LLM that predicts incidents and generates root cause analyses in seconds. The company is backed by Factory, Morgan Stanley Next Level Fund and GTM Capital and based in San Francisco. For more information, go to https://www.flip.ai/ .

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560