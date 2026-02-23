New York, USA, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Neuromodulation Devices Market Anticipating Remarkable Growth at a CAGR of ~9% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The neuromodulation devices market is expanding swiftly, propelled by the increasing global incidence of chronic conditions such as pain, epilepsy, and depression. This growth is further supported by notable technological innovations that have enhanced device efficiency, miniaturization, and intelligence. In addition, supportive regulatory frameworks and improved reimbursement policies are making these therapies more widely available. Overall, the growing need for effective, long-term treatments for neurological and chronic disorders is driving robust, enduring market expansion.

Neuromodulation Devices Market Summary

2024 Neuromodulation Devices Market Size: USD 7.8 Billion

USD 7.8 Billion 2032 Projected Neuromodulation Devices Market Size: USD 16.1 Billion

USD 16.1 Billion Neuromodulation Devices Market Growth Rate (2025-2032): ~ 9%

9% Largest Neuromodulation Devices Market: North America

North America Largest Device Type Segment: Spinal Cord Stimulators Devices Category

Key Companies in the Neuromodulation Devices Market: Abbott Laboratories, Smith's Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., LivaNova PLC., Medtronic, Nevro Corp., Abbott, Stryker, Omron Corporation, Stimwave LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Kimberly Clark Corporation, EndoStim Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Cyberonics, DyAnsys, Inc., NanoVibronix, Inc., ElectroCore Inc., and others

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Neuromodulation Devices Market

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders: Conditions like chronic pain, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, treatment-resistant depression, and essential tremor are increasing globally, particularly with aging populations, driving demand for neuromodulation therapies.

Conditions like chronic pain, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, treatment-resistant depression, and essential tremor are increasing globally, particularly with aging populations, driving demand for neuromodulation therapies. Technological Advancements: Innovations such as miniaturized, rechargeable, closed-loop, and non-invasive devices improve efficacy, patient comfort, battery life, and precision targeting of neural circuits.

Innovations such as miniaturized, rechargeable, closed-loop, and non-invasive devices improve efficacy, patient comfort, battery life, and precision targeting of neural circuits. Growing Geriatric Population: An expanding elderly demographic heightens the incidence of chronic pain and neurodegenerative diseases, boosting the need for long-term neuromodulation solutions.

An expanding elderly demographic heightens the incidence of chronic pain and neurodegenerative diseases, boosting the need for long-term neuromodulation solutions. Favorable Regulatory and Reimbursement Policies: Supportive frameworks, approvals, and improved coverage in regions such as North America and Europe enhance accessibility and adoption.

Supportive frameworks, approvals, and improved coverage in regions such as North America and Europe enhance accessibility and adoption. Robust Healthcare Infrastructure: Advanced facilities, specialized clinics, and trained neurosurgeons in key markets facilitate the implantation and management of these devices.

Advanced facilities, specialized clinics, and trained neurosurgeons in key markets facilitate the implantation and management of these devices. Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Options: Preference for targeted, drug-free alternatives to traditional treatments with fewer systemic side effects fuels market expansion.

Regional Neuromodulation Devices Market Insights

North America

Accounted for a dominant ~55% share of the global neuromodulation devices market in 2024, led by the U.S.

Strong regional leadership driven by a highly favorable ecosystem for development, adoption, and commercialization of neuromodulation technologies.

Well-established healthcare infrastructure, including advanced surgical centers, specialized neurological clinics, and extensive hospital networks.

Enables early adoption of innovative medical devices and safe, effective performance of complex procedures such as neurostimulator implantation.

Large and consistent patient base with high prevalence of chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and treatment-resistant depression, driving sustained demand for advanced therapeutic options.

Europe

Ranked as the second-largest market globally, accounting for approximately 21% of the market share in 2024.

Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of chronic neurological conditions and an aging population.

Significant patient pool for indications such as Parkinson’s disease, chronic pain, and epilepsy.

Technological innovation remains a key growth driver, including the adoption of smart, closed-loop systems and smaller, rechargeable, and non-invasive devices.

Established regulatory and reimbursement frameworks in major European countries support technology adoption despite regional complexity.

Strong presence of global industry leaders fuels continuous innovation and frequent product launches.

Asia-Pacific

Emerging as the fastest-growing regional market, with a projected CAGR exceeding 12%.

Increasing burden of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and chronic pain across the region.

Rapidly aging populations in countries like Japan and China significantly contribute to rising demand.

Growing acceptance of advanced medical technologies is supported by increased R&D activity and a shift toward minimally invasive procedures.

Integration of smart technologies, including AI and machine learning, is enabling more personalized neuromodulation therapies.

Supportive government initiatives, including increased research funding, streamlined regulatory pathways, and public health programs, are accelerating market growth.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Neuromodulation Devices Market

In January 2026, the U.S. FDA cleared ProlivRx as the first prescription, at-home neuromodulation therapy for the brain, approved as an add-on treatment for adults with depression that has shown inadequate response to antidepressant medications. Developed by Neurolief, the device uses noninvasive, focal, multi-channel external combined occipital and trigeminal afferent stimulation (eCOT-AS) to engage neural pathways associated with mood regulation.

the U.S. FDA cleared ProlivRx as the first prescription, at-home neuromodulation therapy for the brain, approved as an add-on treatment for adults with depression that has shown inadequate response to antidepressant medications. Developed by Neurolief, the device uses noninvasive, focal, multi-channel external combined occipital and trigeminal afferent stimulation (eCOT-AS) to engage neural pathways associated with mood regulation. In September 2025, Vivani Medical, Inc. disclosed that its board of directors had established the record date for the authorized spin-off of Cortigent, Inc. (“Cortigent”), a wholly owned subsidiary focused on developing advanced neuromodulation–based brain implant devices.

disclosed that its board of directors had established the record date for the authorized spin-off of Cortigent, Inc. (“Cortigent”), a wholly owned subsidiary focused on developing advanced neuromodulation–based brain implant devices. In June 2025, Neuspera Medical’s integrated sacral neuromodulation (iSNM) system received FDA approval for the treatment of urinary urge incontinence (UUI) without an implantable battery, offering a more comfortable patient experience.

integrated sacral neuromodulation (iSNM) system received FDA approval for the treatment of urinary urge incontinence (UUI) without an implantable battery, offering a more comfortable patient experience. In March 2025, Newronika’s AlphaDBS, a next-generation closed-loop adaptive DBS system, received CE Mark.

AlphaDBS, a next-generation closed-loop adaptive DBS system, received CE Mark. In February 2025, the U.S. FDA approved Medtronic's BrainSense Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation (aDBS) system, the first of its kind for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

What are Neuromodulation Devices?

Neuromodulation devices are medical technologies designed to alter nerve activity by delivering targeted electrical, chemical, or magnetic stimulation to specific areas of the nervous system. These devices work by modulating neural signals to restore normal function or reduce abnormal activity associated with various neurological and chronic conditions. Commonly used in the treatment of disorders such as chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, depression, and urinary incontinence, neuromodulation devices can be implanted (such as deep brain stimulators or spinal cord stimulators) or non-invasive (such as transcranial magnetic stimulation systems). By offering adjustable, reversible, and often personalized therapy options, neuromodulation devices provide an important alternative to long-term medication or invasive surgical interventions.

Neuromodulation Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Neuromodulation Devices Market CAGR ~9% Neuromodulation Devices Market Size by 2032 USD 16.1 Billion Key Neuromodulation Devices Companies Abbott Laboratories, Smith’s Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., LivaNova PLC., Medtronic, Nevro Corp., Abbott, Stryker, Omron Corporation, Stimwave LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Kimberly Clark Corporation, EndoStim Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Cyberonics, DyAnsys, Inc., NanoVibronix, Inc., ElectroCore Inc., and others

Neuromodulation Devices Market Assessment

Neuromodulation Devices Market Segmentation Neuromodulation Devices Market Segmentation By Device Type: Spinal Cord Stimulators, Deep Brain Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Vagus Nerve Stimulators, and Others Neuromodulation Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Pain Management, Urinary & Faecal Incontinence, Neurological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, and Others Neuromodulation Devices Market Segmentation By Type: Invasive, Non-Invasive Neuromodulation Devices Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others Neuromodulation Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Neuromodulation Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Neuromodulation Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Neuromodulation Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Neuromodulation Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Neuromodulation Devices Market Layout 8 Neuromodulation Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

