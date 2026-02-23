Miami Commercial Air Filters Update: Camfil’s Specialized Filtration Systems Tackle Miami Waste Facility Air Quality Impacts

Miami, FL, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The waste management sector in South Florida contends with unique regional challenges, such as high heat and humidity, salt-laden air, and close proximity to residential neighborhoods that demand strict odor control. Camfil, a global leader in air filtration solutions, has expanded its efforts to support waste management and recycling facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Please review the source on the Camfil Blog: Camfil Miami: Advanced Air Filtration for Waste Management & Recycling Facilities

These facilities face significant air quality challenges, including harmful odors, corrosive gases, airborne bacteria, and fine particulate matter, making proper indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions essential for worker safety, operational efficiency, and community well-being. Camfil’s filtration systems are purposefully designed to meet these demands while minimizing costs and environmental impact.

“Air quality in waste management facilities can have noticeable impacts on the ambient air quality of the surrounding area,” notes Greg Herman, Southeast Sales Director at Camfil, "Maintaining IAQ is therefore critical not only for worker safety and regulatory compliance, but for operational reliability and community relations.”

Camfil’s industrial air filters provide waste management facilities with cleaner air, extended service life, and reduced energy consumption compared to other market options, offering a range of solutions tailored to the waste and recycling industry, including:

Molecular Filtration for Odor and Gas Removal : Equipped with activated carbon media to neutralize ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, and sulfur compounds. These filters reduce odor complaints and improve worker comfort.

: Equipped with activated carbon media to neutralize ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, and sulfur compounds. These filters reduce odor complaints and improve worker comfort. Industrial-Grade Particulate Filters : Designed to capture dust, debris, and microbial contaminants in high-activity areas such as sorting lines and tipping floors, these filters optimize air filtration with high dust-holding capacity, reducing maintenance cycles.

: Designed to capture dust, debris, and microbial contaminants in high-activity areas such as sorting lines and tipping floors, these filters optimize air filtration with high dust-holding capacity, reducing maintenance cycles. Corrosion-Resistant Systems : Engineered with weatherproof stainless steel housings, these systems withstand aggressive environments with high chemical loads.

: Engineered with weatherproof stainless steel housings, these systems withstand aggressive environments with high chemical loads. Custom Retrofit and Modular Solutions: For facilities with outdated HVAC systems or limited duct space, Camfil offers adaptable mounting and filter options that integrate seamlessly without extensive renovations.

With a strong local presence across Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Hialeah, and surrounding areas, Camfil’s solutions help organizations achieve compliance with EPA and OSHA standards, extend equipment lifespans, and improve community relations by mitigating odor and pollution concerns.

Camfil is committed to delivering clean air solutions that protect employees, support regulatory compliance, and enhance environmental sustainability. Waste and recycling operators in the South Florida region are encouraged to contact Camfil Miami's local team for a site assessment to customize an air quality strategy that matches their unique requirements.

Learn more about Camfil Miami’s advanced air filtration solutions.

About Camfil

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 29 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and 5,700 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us.

Media Contact:

Mark Davidson

Marketing & Technical Materials Manager

Air Filters and Filtration Solutions

Mark.Davidson@camfil.com

+ (314) 566-6185

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on X

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page

Request More Info

Attachment