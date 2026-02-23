G2 Recognizes Profound as one of the Best AI Tools of 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound , the marketing platform for the era of AI, enabling brands to understand, control, and scale how they appear across AI Search, announced it has been recognized in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards , alongside ChatGPT, ElevenLabs, Gemini, Notion and Lovable.

The awards highlight the best software products as determined by software buyers on the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Based on verified reviews and ratings from G2 users, the list features the top products delivering real-world value across categories.

Profound was evaluated alongside hundreds of eligible products in the AI software category and recognized for enabling organizations to monitor and shape how AI assistants represent their brand – an emerging requirement as discovery shifts from search results to generated answers.

“We are in a new era of marketing where AI Search determines what consumers see, trust, and buy,” said James Cadwallader, co-founder and CEO, Profound. “Companies now need visibility into what AI systems say about them and the ability to improve those answers. Being recognized directly by users validates that Answer Engine Optimization has become a core digital channel.”

About G2 Best Software Awards

G2’s Best Software Awards rank software vendors and products using a proprietary algorithm based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible, products must receive a minimum number of approved reviews within the evaluation period. Scores reflect only data collected during that timeframe.

About Profound

Profound is the marketing platform for the era of AI. Thousands of teams use Profound’s automated workflows to understand, control, and scale how they appear across AI Search. Trusted by Figma, Walmart, Ramp, MongoDB, Chime, and U.S. Bank, Profound arms visionary marketers with the tools to win the zero-click internet.

