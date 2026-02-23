Cape Coral Hospital Joins Golisano Children’s Hospital and HealthPark Medical Center, Recognized with Magnet Designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center

Fort Myers, Florida, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Health is proud to announce that Cape Coral Hospital has achieved Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This prestigious recognition is the highest honor awarded for nursing excellence and makes Cape Coral Hospital the third Lee Health hospital to earn Magnet status in 2026.

Earlier this year, both Lee Health’s Golisano Children’s Hospital and HealthPark Medical Center received their inaugural Magnet designations, underscoring Lee Health’s systemwide commitment to advancing nursing excellence and delivering exceptional patient care throughout Southwest Florida.

The Magnet Recognition Program® identifies healthcare organizations worldwide where nursing leaders and frontline teams collaborate on strategic priorities with improvements in patient outcomes. This voluntary credential is widely regarded as the gold standard for nursing excellence, recognizing organizations that demonstrate superior clinical outcomes, strong interdisciplinary collaboration, innovation in practice and a culture that empowers nurses at every level.

“Achieving Magnet designation across three of our hospitals in one year is an extraordinary milestone for our health system and for the communities we serve,” said Jennifer Higgins, DNP, RN, Chief Nursing Officer for Lee Health. “At each location, the recognition reflects a deep and sustained commitment to patient safety, evidence-based practice and professional growth. It speaks to the expertise and dedication of our nurses and interdisciplinary teams, who consistently deliver compassionate, high-quality care.”

Magnet-designated organizations are recognized for delivering safer, higher-quality care, including lower mortality rates, fewer patient falls, reduced hospital-acquired infections and higher patient satisfaction. These organizations also foster professional environments where nurses are supported in advancing their education, participating in research and contributing to shared governance and decision-making. This culture not only strengthens clinical outcomes but also attracts and retains highly skilled healthcare professionals.

To earn Magnet designation, each Lee Health hospital recognized demonstrated excellence across the full Magnet framework, including transformational leadership, structural empowerment, exemplary professional practice, new knowledge and innovation, and empirical outcomes that meet or exceed national benchmarks. The designation affirms the hospital’s focus on continuous quality improvement, interdisciplinary collaboration and measurable performance results.

With three hospitals now recognized in 2026, Lee Health continues to strengthen its position as a regional and national leader in nursing excellence, reinforcing its mission to provide exceptional care for every member of the community close to home.

About Lee Health

Lee Health has been a cornerstone of health care in Southwest Florida since opening its first hospital in 1916. As a non-profit, integrated health system, Lee Health is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate care to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. With a strong commitment to community health and wellness, Lee Health commits to evolving with the growing and changing needs of the region. The system offers comprehensive services through four acute care hospitals, Golisano Children’s Hospital, three skilled nursing locations, outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, and a wide network of primary care and specialty practices. Lee Health supports every step of the health journey, from preventive care to advanced treatment for every member of our community. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org.