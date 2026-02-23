Salvation Army Relocates to Woodbridge Shopping Center, Reaffirming Long-Term Commitment to the Woodbridge Corridor

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salvation Army has relocated from its former Gordon Plaza location to a new, highly visible space at Woodbridge Shopping Center, reaffirming its commitment to serving the Woodbridge community.

The new location totals approximately 19,000 square feet and is positioned at the corner of Route 1 and Occoquan Road, just two blocks from Salvation Army’s previous site. The center offers strong traffic counts, excellent visibility, and prominent pylon signage.

The relocation follows the closure of Gordon Plaza, which is slated for demolition as part of a redevelopment that will include a new Home Depot, expected to deliver in 2027. The move allows Salvation Army to remain in the Woodbridge corridor while upgrading to a stronger retail setting.

Woodbridge Shopping Center is co-anchored by CVS and Dixie Bones, providing Salvation Army with a high-traffic environment alongside nationally recognized retailers.

The long-term lease reflects Salvation Army’s long-term plans in the market. The store opened ahead of the holiday season.

Salvation Army is a nonprofit organization specializing in thrift retail, with proceeds supporting community programs and social services. Thrifting continues to grow in popularity across all generations.

Boosalis Properties represented the landlord in the transaction.

“We’re excited to represent the landlord in this transaction,” said George Boosalis. “Salvation Army is a strong anchor and an excellent co-anchor for CVS. It will drive traffic to the shopping center, benefit co-tenants, and serve the surrounding community.”





Salvation Army – Woodbridge Shopping Center

Salvation Army’s new, highly visible location at the corner of Route 1 and Occoquan Road, positioned in a strong retail environment alongside national co-anchors.





Interior View | Woodbridge Shopping Center

Inside the newly opened Salvation Army location at Woodbridge Shopping Center, approximately 19,000 SF serving the local community.

