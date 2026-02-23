Picogrid and Guardian RF Partner to Deliver Drone Defense for Space Launch Operations at Vandenberg Space Force Base





Protecting launch operations at Vandenberg Space Force Base requires advanced, networked defenses against drone threats.

Disclaimer: The appearance of the U.S. Department of War visual information does not imply or constitute DOW endorsement.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picogrid and Guardian RF today announced a joint contract to support installation security operations at Vandenberg Space Force Base. This collaboration arrives amid a surge in unauthorized drone activity over sensitive military sites globally.

At the core of the deployment are Guardian RF’s low-SWaP Scout sensors integrated into Picogrid’s Expeditionary Command and Control Nodes (ECN) . The Guardian RF platform provides persistent, real-time airspace awareness across distributed sites, automatically cueing existing camera systems to enhance perimeter and installation security. Picogrid’s architecture consolidates distributed defense capabilities into a unified operational picture, enabling Airmen to access actionable information necessary to protect high-value space launch assets and personnel.

Guardian RF’s passive RF sensors detect and analyze drone communications providing early indication of both known and non-standard sUAS threats while reducing vulnerability to jamming and electronic attack. To extend this capability, Guardian RF leverages Picogrid’s ECN to provide modular power, secure networking, and edge compute, enabling scalable deployment across the installation.

“Integrating passive RF sensing into an open, operational command-and-control environment is critical for counter-UAS missions at sensitive installations,” said Lucas Raskin , CEO of Guardian RF. “Our work with Picogrid enables an extensible, integrated approach to defending critical infrastructure.”

“We are proud to bring together strong partners and extend integrated capabilities across the Department of War,” said Jacob Jeffries , Head of Deployments and Partnerships at Picogrid. “Our collaboration with Guardian RF highlights the value of an ecosystem-driven approach to counter-UAS missions and reflects our continued investment in supporting Space Force operations at Vandenberg.”

This partnership reflects Picogrid’s continued efforts to integrate best-in-class technologies into a unified, vendor-agnostic architecture designed to address diverse mission requirements. Together with leading partners, Picogrid is accelerating advanced sensing and autonomy capabilities from development to deployment in support of force protection and battlefield management.

About Guardian RF

Guardian RF Corporation builds low-cost, passive radiofrequency systems that make the increasingly active low-altitude airspace above critical sites observable in real time. The technology detects, classifies, and attributes drone and operator activity continuously and transforms a crowded and often unseen domain into persistent airspace intelligence for defense, public safety, and critical infrastructure operators operating in complex environments. The platform’s low size, weight, and power sensors are suited for fixed sites or mobile kits. Guardian RF delivers executable insights through hardware, data services, and secure analytic platforms. More info at https://www.guardianrf.com/

About Picogrid

Picogrid is a technology company that builds products to integrate mission-critical systems. Its hardware and software products connect sensors, unmanned platforms, and digital systems, enabling unified control and data flow in defense and industrial environments. Deployed globally and supported by leading Silicon Valley investors, Picogrid delivers infrastructure for mission execution across land, sea, air, and space. Learn more at picogrid.com .

Madison Linn

REQ for Picogrid

picogrid@req.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7574576-2bd1-4680-a5f1-c94806a9e2f8