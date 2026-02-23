SupplySide Fresh 2026: Expanded Expert Insights to Transform Health and Nutrition Industry Onboarding

PHOENIX, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ SupplySide portfolio announces a refresh of its SupplySide Fresh program for 2026, featuring new and updated expert-led online education sessions, along with virtual and in-person networking opportunities. These offerings are tailored to accelerate knowledge and build community for professionals in the nutrition industry.

Comprehensive Industry Onboarding

SupplySide Fresh is a complete B2B industry onboarding solution, in partnership with Sonoran University of Health Sciences, that educates and connects participating companies’ new hires while maximizing return on investment (ROI). Featuring sessions led by over 40 seasoned professionals with decades of experience, the program ensures new hires receive a broad introduction to the industry, while allowing senior executives and business leaders to focus on strategic initiatives. SupplySide Fresh includes two courses, SupplySide Fresh Supplements and SupplySide Fresh Food & Beverage.

Each course includes:

34 expert-led videos totaling over 15 hours of education.

totaling over 15 hours of education. 16 downloadable insight documents for deeper learning.

for deeper learning. 14 networking opportunities offered both virtually and in-person at SupplySide Connect New Jersey and SupplySide Global.



This approach ensures a well-rounded and efficient introduction for professionals entering the nutrition industry.

Building Industry Connections

What sets SupplySide Fresh apart from other forms of industry education is its emphasis on networking. SupplySide Fresh provides opportunities for participants to connect with other newcomers and industry experts, fostering relationships that extend beyond the events. These connections help participants find their community, build meaningful relationships, and develop a personal investment in the nutrition industry.

Program Updates for 2026

Key updates to both SupplySide Fresh courses include:

New and updated expert-led educational videos and downloadable documents with timely insights and tools for newcomers.

Consolidated quizzes to help reinforce learning. While optional, participants must pass all quizzes to earn the SupplySide Fresh certificate of completion, co-branded by Informa Markets and Sonoran University of Health Sciences.

Contributions from Industry Experts

SupplySide Fresh features insights from over 40 experts. New to the program in 2026 are:

Sherry Frey , Vice President of Total Wellness, NielsenIQ (NIQ).

, Vice President of Total Wellness, NielsenIQ (NIQ). Devon Gholam , Editor, SupplySide Supplement Journal.

, Editor, SupplySide Supplement Journal. Heather Granato , President, Nutrachievement and Women in Nutraceuticals (WIN).

, President, Nutrachievement and Women in Nutraceuticals (WIN). Kerry Hughes , President and founder, Ethnopharm.

, President and founder, Ethnopharm. Jack O’Leary , Director and ecommerce strategic insights thought leader, NIQ.

, Director and ecommerce strategic insights thought leader, NIQ. Ron Puvak, Executive Director, Contract Packaging Association.

Executive Director, Contract Packaging Association. Michael Wolf , Founder, The Spoon.

, Founder, The Spoon. Kristen Yaney, Manager of Partner Development, CuliNEX.

For the complete list of industry experts, visit supplysidefresh.com.

Topics covered in each SupplySide Fresh course include:

Industry acronyms, trade media, trade associations and charitable organizations, trade conferences and events, mentors and sponsors, colors and flavors, continued learning and certifications.

Supply chain processes, buying and selling ingredients, selling products, marketing, SEO, insurance and risk management, business management, contract manufacturing and accelerator programs.

Adulteration risks, clinical trials, how to ensure quality, the importance of testing, market research sources and contract product development.

Regulatory bodies, good manufacturing practices, labeling and claims, Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) New Dietary Ingredient (NDI), pet food and animal supplements, and Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) and Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

Trends, sustainability, technology and key political figures.



“Teaching new hires in the health and nutrition industry can be overwhelming. It can take five years for someone to understand all the complexities,” shares Sandy Almendarez, VP of content at SupplySide. “That is why we created SupplySide Fresh, the ultimate onboarding program that accelerates newcomer success by providing expert-led education and networking opportunities. The program is self-paced, convenient, flexible, affordable and fits into any onboarding program.”

Participant Feedback

Participants praise SupplySide Fresh for its in-depth learning and networking opportunities:

"As a naturopathic doctor entering into the dietary supplements industry, I deeply value SupplySide Fresh’s comprehensive, expert-led curriculum and its focus on real world insights. The platform offers a powerful foundation for understanding the regulatory, scientific, and business facets of the dietary supplement industry. The blend of high-quality education and meaningful networking makes it an ideal program for anyone looking to accelerate their growth in this space.”

– Rob Boyd, ND, CNS – Founder, Terrain Clinic LLC

Register for SupplySide Fresh

Registering for the program grants access to education and networking events for an entire year, with the option to renew for another year at a discounted price when the year has expired.

To participate in SupplySide Fresh, please register at www.supplysidefresh.com.

About SupplySide

Informa Markets' SupplySide portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher and digital media business for the world's dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries. Our events, SupplySide Global and SupplySide Connect New Jersey and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal bring together thousands of suppliers and buyers globally to explore and learn about the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for nearly 3 decades. The SupplySide portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com .

Media Contact:

SupplySide PR

supplysidepr@informa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd0a1c89-af34-4e5d-bead-13b53a4cbaf1