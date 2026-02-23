Oak Valley Community Bank Welcomes Pete Centeno as Vice President, Branch Manager of Ripon Branch

OAKDALE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), proudly announces the hiring of Pete Centeno as Vice President, Branch Manager of its Ripon Branch, located at 150 North Wilma Avenue. In this role, Centeno will oversee branch operations, cultivate client relationships, and drive continued growth in the Ripon market. He will work closely with local businesses and residents to deliver personalized financial solutions and reinforce the Bank’s commitment to exceptional community banking.

Centeno brings more than 20 years of banking experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Branch Manager at a large national financial institution, where he successfully led a high-performing team and consistently achieved operational excellence and sales growth. A long-time Central Valley resident, Centeno earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in Human Resources from Fresno Pacific University. Outside of the office, Centeno enjoys exploring culinary creativity through developing fusion-inspired recipes and has a strong interest in technology and innovation.

“Pete brings a strong record of leadership along with a fresh perspective and forward-thinking energy that will further strengthen our Ripon Branch,” said Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Group. “His commitment to relationship banking and focus on developing strong teams align perfectly with Oak Valley Community Bank’s values. We look forward to the positive impact he will make for our clients and the Ripon community.”

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 19 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, Lodi, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra division which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.



Contact: Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty Phone: (209) 848-BANK (2265), (866) 844-7500 www.ovcb.com



