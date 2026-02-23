GoldInxs Appoints New CEO, Chairman

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldInxs Mining Corp. (the “Company” or “GoldInxs”) announced the appointment of Nick Michael as President and CEO of the privately-held exploration company based in Vancouver. Founder Barry Miller of Vancouver will assume the role of Chairman of the Board. GoldInxs has also appointed Carlo Rigillo, CPA, CA of Toronto as Chief Financial Officer and Stephen Soock, P.Eng., CFA of Toronto, as a director.

Mr. Michael is a veteran mining executive and technical director with more than 37 years of global experience spanning mine development, engineering, and operational leadership. He is from the Denver area in the U.S.

In preparation for an anticipated mid-year public listing, the Company has engaged Haywood Capital Markets to lead its initial public offering. GoldInxs has also contracted with Ira M. Gostin, MBA, a veteran Canadian markets investor relations (IR) executive to lead their IR efforts.

GoldInxs is an early-stage gold exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral assets with strong discovery potential in the Americas. The Company is privately held and is preparing for a planned application to list on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) in the first half of 2026. The proposed listing is subject to the Company fulfilling all of the initial listing requirements and conditions of the TSXV. The Company has not yet received conditional or final approval from the TSXV to list its shares. There can be no assurance that the TSXV will approve the listing application, or that the Company will complete the listing as intended.

GoldInxs’ portfolio includes the Fishpot project in Central British Columbia and the Millar project in the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

The board consists of Mr. Miller as Chairman, Alan Fabbro, Chris Kelly, Mr. Soock and Darcy Vis. Mr. Vis rounds out the leadership team as the vice president of exploration. More information about GoldInxs can be found on the Company’s website at www.goldinxs.com.

Media Contact:

Ira M. Gostin

ir@goldinxs.com

775-391-0213

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's intention and ability to apply for listing on the TSXV; the anticipated fulfillment of the TSXV's listing requirements; and the successful receipt of TSXV approval. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include: the risk that the Company may not meet the listing requirements of the TSXV; the risk that the TSXV may not approve the listing application; unforeseen delays in the application process; and changes in general economic conditions. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46f8d47c-8b0f-4dcd-a7d7-d3dceb29395f