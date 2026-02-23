Puerto Rico Real Estate Summit Returns in 2026 to Bring Together the Island’s Leading Real Estate Development and Investment Leaders

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RED Atlas, Puerto Rico’s specialized real estate data platform, will host the second edition of the Puerto Rico Real Estate Summit on Monday, March 16, 2026, at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, further establishing itself as the island’s strategic meeting point for professionals driving real estate development, investment, and planning. Following a first edition that brought together more than 300 participants, the event returns in 2026 with an expanded agenda and greater institutional representation.

The event will convene public- and private-sector leaders, institutional investors, developers, banking executives, builders, and public policy and strategy decision-makers to analyze the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of Puerto Rico’s local real estate market.

This edition will feature a strategic agenda focused on the key real estate sectors powering Puerto Rico’s economic development, including hospitality, infrastructure, industrial and commercial development, and tourism, addressing topics such as:

Puerto Rico’s fiscal and economic outlook

Infrastructure and energy feasibility

Incentives and public policy for housing and development

Data-driven investment decisions

Capital, interest rates, and financing

Trends in retail, hospitality, and luxury

Technological innovation applied to real estate



From the public sector, participants will include Robert F. Mujica Jr., Executive Director of the Financial Oversight and Management Board; Mónica Rodríguez, Commissioner of Financial Institutions; Norberto J. Negrón Díaz, Executive Director of the Ports Authority; Juan Saca, President of LUMA Energy; Iván Báez, of Genera PR; and Roberto Lefranc Fortuño, Executive Director of PRIDCO.

Representing the private sector and investment community will be Jaime L. Fonalledas, Executive Vice President of Empresas Fonalledas; Rafael Rojo, President and CEO of Empresas VRM; and Henry Keenan, CEO of RED Atlas, who will serve as the event’s main host.

“Puerto Rico is at a decisive moment for its economic growth. The Puerto Rico Real Estate Summit creates the space to align capital, public policy, and innovation, facilitating conversations that translate into investment, development, and real opportunities for the island,” said Henry Keenan, CEO of RED Atlas.

Real estate development continues to be a key engine of the local economy, driving employment, urban revitalization, and capital attraction. In this context, the Real Estate Summit positions itself as a strategic platform to foster partnerships, exchange knowledge, and accelerate projects that positively impact Puerto Rico’s growth.

The event is aimed at investors, developers, financial institutions, brokers, insurers, consulting firms, government agencies, and professionals across the real estate ecosystem. For more information or to register, visit: www.puertoricorealestatesummit.com

About Puerto Rico Real Estate Summit - The Puerto Rico Real Estate Summit is the island’s premier real estate industry gathering, designed to connect the market’s key stakeholders and generate strategic conversations about investment, development, public policy, and global trends impacting Puerto Rico.

About RED Atlas - RED Atlas is Puerto Rico’s real estate data intelligence platform, integrating advanced analytics, geospatial visualization, and artificial intelligence to help investors, developers, and professionals make informed decisions on valuation, investment opportunities, and market behavior.

Contact: Beatriz de Jesús Rosa, Lic. R-870

beatriz@adworkscorp.com / 787-638-0819

