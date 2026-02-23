YourUpdateTV speaks with Airbnb: How Local Residents Can Earn from the World Cup Travel Surge

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to North America, millions of fans are expected to travel, creating new income opportunities for local residents through Airbnb. Recently, Communications Lead at Airbnb, Matt McNama, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to talk about hosting during the world cup season.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026™ on the horizon, millions of people around the world are eagerly making travel plans to attend the biggest sporting event on the planet.

Airbnb – Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Tournament Supporter – is looking for new hosts and has today launched its biggest new host incentive program ever. Under the offer, new entire home hosts in any of the 16 World Cup host cities in Canada, Mexico and the US who welcome their first guests between now and July 31, 2026 are eligible to receive $750 USD.

The launch comes as new data shows that demand for stays on Airbnb during the FIFA World Cup™ is surging, with searches for stays in host cities increasing by an average of 80% compared to the same period last year.1

More information on the new host incentive, including details on eligibility, is available at airbnb.com/new-host-fifa.

An opportunity for residents of host cities:

Millions of fans are expected to attend the FIFA World Cup™ this summer and Deloitte estimates that residents of host cities could earn $3,000 USD on average by renting their space on Airbnb during the tournament.2

And survey insights from Focaldata3 released today show what the extra income from hosting would mean to residents of host cities. It shows that potential new hosts are motivated by opportunities to boost their income to help afford basic living costs, and to share their communities with guests. The Focaldata survey shows:

Almost two-thirds of respondents (64%) would consider renting out space in their homes during the tournament;

Almost half (49%) say earning extra income would be their primary motivation for hosting;

Almost 90% say the extra income would have a significant or moderate positive impact on their current financial situation;

Residents would mostly use the extra income to help clear debts (40%), cover living expenses (35%), and make home improvements (33%);

Residents would be most excited to share local hidden gems (52%) and their favourite restaurants, cafes and attractions (49%) with guests.



Support for New Hosts:

Airbnb has a number of resources to support new hosts on the platform:

Explore the Resource Center. Learn more about hosting during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including tips for new hosts and ways to attract guests.

Learn more about hosting during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including tips for new hosts and ways to attract guests. Find a Co-Host. Get high-quality local support through the Co-Host Network. You can ask a co-host to handle specific tasks. Their services can include helping with licensing and hosting permits, listing setup, setting prices and availability, and cleaning and maintenance.

Get high-quality local support through the Co-Host Network. You can ask a co-host to handle specific tasks. Their services can include helping with licensing and hosting permits, listing setup, setting prices and availability, and cleaning and maintenance. Join a local Host Club. Connect with other hosts, share insights, and stay informed about exclusive events for hosts related to the tournament.



About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 5 million hosts who have welcomed over 2 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, hosts offer unique stays, experiences, and services that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

