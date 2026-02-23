TULIKIVI CORPORATION INSIDE INFORMATION 23 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 10:30 PM

Tulikivi lowers its earnings guidance for 2025: Net sales are estimated to be approximately EUR 29.5 million and the comparable operating profit is estimated to be around EUR -0.1 million.

Tulikivi has lowered its previous estimate for the development of the operating profit in 2025. The earlier guidance for 2025 (originally published on September 17, 2025): Net sales were estimated to be EUR 29–33 million and the comparable operating profit was estimated to be EUR 1–2 million. According to the new estimate, net sales for 2025 are expected to be about EUR 29.5 million and the comparable operating profit about EUR -0.1 million. The reason for the lowered outlook is that the productivity of mining and production fell short of expectations in the last quarter of the year, and the recovery in demand in the fireplace market has been slower than anticipated.

The figures for 2025 are still unaudited. Tulikivi Corporation will publish the financial statement release for 2025 on March 6, 2026 and the financial statements for 2025 on March 27, 2026.

