Pixel Health Launches One Thread™, an AI-Powered Experience Layer for Unified Patient Access and Engagement

HOLYOKE, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixel Health today announced the launch of One Thread™, an AI-powered experience layer that sits above a health system’s EMR and existing tech stack to unify every patient touchpoint into one branded journey. Instead of adding another point solution, One Thread acts as an identity-first orchestration platform and branded engagement layer that wraps around and extends a health system’s portals, websites, apps, contact centers, and digital tools.

Pixel Health’s approach is to begin with strategic and operational alignment so that patient access is driven by each health system’s own strategy, service model, and priorities, rather than by vendor product roadmaps. First, the team helps organizations define their patient access strategy, align cross-functional ownership, make enterprise tradeoffs explicit, and design patient access as a coherent service. Pixel Health then delivers a platform built around the client’s service model, with modular, extensible architecture, enterprise-owned logic and workflows, and the freedom to evolve without renegotiating strategy.

“For years, access and engagement have been defined by vendor roadmaps,” said Jill McCormick, EVP Product & Design, Pixel Health. “With One Thread, health systems stay in charge. We help them design the experience they want to create for patients and then provide the AI-powered layer and operating model to run it.”

As part of a collaborative go-to-market approach, Pixel Health is partnering with Praia Health, whose patient experience orchestration platform was incubated within Providence and is now being scaled to additional health systems. One Thread deployments will leverage Praia as a core underpinning technology within Pixel Health’s broader reference architecture, while Pixel Health leads overall strategy and operations.

Core features of One Thread include a single, universal patient identity and sign-on; a unified entry point across all digital and human touchpoints; data to power personalized experiences; and an agentic front-end that coordinates self-service, automates workflows, and seamlessly escalates to live care teams. For health systems, this turns fragmented, episodic patient interactions into a relationship with continuity. One Thread helps organizations own the patient experience, enabling personalized engagement, better activation and retention, more efficient operations, and a scalable model for streamlining services across care settings and overtime.

“This partnership combines our proven patient experience orchestration technology with Pixel’s strategic plan and the operational readiness required to execute it,” said Justin Dearborn, CEO, Praia Health. “Together, we’re enabling more health systems to regain control of their digital experiences.”

One Thread is available now to health systems, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), and large provider groups in the United States. Initial deployments, achievable in as little as 12 weeks, focus on modernizing the digital front door, unifying access channels, and preparing for AI-enabled consumer engagement at scale.

About Pixel Health

Pixel Health enables healthcare organizations to improve patient, clinician, and staff experiences by making technology and clinical systems work better together. As experts in all aspects of healthcare technology, we take a holistic, customized approach to consulting, strategy, and implementation services. Our capabilities extend from large-scale IT and telecom implementations to contact centers, digital front doors, and change management.

At Pixel Health, visionaries, consultants, and frontline team members work together to bring simplicity and efficiency to IT, patient access, and connected care objectives. As a result, we create high-value solutions that produce long-term outcomes and revenue improvements.

www.pixelhealth.com

About Praia Health

Praia Health is the patient experience orchestration platform for health systems. By supercharging portals and digital tools with seamless, personalized journeys, Praia helps health systems attract, engage, and retain patients, delivering higher retention, lower costs, and measurable ROI. Learn more at www.praiahealth.com .

Media Contact:

Teresa Troyano

Marketing Director

Pixel Health

ttroyano@pixelhealth.com

(413) 268-1608