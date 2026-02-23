Enspire Dental Marks Full Transition to Woman-Owned Private Practice Amid Rising Cosmetic Dentistry Demand in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enspire Dental, a family and general dentistry practice in Ann Arbor, has completed its full transition to private ownership as of December 2025. The transition establishes the practice as a fully woman-owned dental practice under the leadership of Dr. Santine Harlock, reinforcing its commitment to independent, community-based healthcare in Ann Arbor.

Dr. Santine Harlock, DDS, Owner of Enspire Dental in Ann Arbor following the practice’s transition to woman-owned private ownership in December 2025.

Following the ownership milestone, the practice has observed increased interest in cosmetic dentistry consultations, reflecting growing awareness of the connection between confidence and oral health among local patients.

In addition to increased consultation volume, the practice reports that many patients are seeking cosmetic improvements that support long-term functional outcomes. Rather than pursuing isolated aesthetic procedures, patients are increasingly interested in comprehensive treatment plans that integrate restorative stability with cosmetic refinement. This measured approach allows treatment sequencing to prioritize oral health while addressing appearance-related goals.

Dr. Harlock noted that consultation-based planning has become central to the practice’s cosmetic dentistry process.

“A thorough consultation allows patients to understand both the aesthetic possibilities and the clinical considerations involved,” Dr. Harlock said. “Clear planning supports predictable outcomes and long-term satisfaction.”

The transition establishes Enspire Dental as an independently operated dental practice in a healthcare environment where many practices have moved toward corporate or franchise-based ownership models. Remaining privately owned allows for greater flexibility in treatment planning and patient-centered decision-making.

Independent ownership also supports continuity in clinical standards and long-term care planning. Treatment recommendations are based on individualized oral health assessments rather than standardized production benchmarks. This approach allows the practice to focus on preventive stability alongside elective cosmetic enhancements.

Under the leadership of Dr. Santine Harlock, Enspire Dental continues to provide preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry services with an emphasis on individualized care and long-term patient relationships.

Cosmetic dentistry services at the practice include professional teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, dental bonding, and comprehensive smile consultations. Each cosmetic treatment begins with a detailed evaluation of oral health to determine candidacy and align aesthetic goals with functional dental stability.

Cosmetic consultations at Enspire Dental include a review of dental history, clinical examination, and discussion of treatment sequencing. When appropriate, diagnostic imaging is used to support informed planning. The evaluation process is designed to ensure that aesthetic improvements are supported by strong foundational oral health, including bite alignment and gum health considerations.

According to the practice, interest in cosmetic consultations has increased in early 2026, particularly among adult patients seeking improvements that enhance both appearance and overall oral wellness. The practice notes that patients increasingly view cosmetic dentistry as part of broader self-care and professional presentation goals within the Ann Arbor community.

“The completion of the ownership transition allows the practice to remain focused on personalized care and long-term patient relationships,” said Dr. Santine Harlock. “Interest in cosmetic dentistry continues to grow as patients increasingly recognize the impact of a healthy smile on confidence and daily life.”

Smile consultations at Enspire Dental are structured to provide patients with a clear understanding of available treatment options, timelines, and expected outcomes. The practice reports that consultation appointments have become an important entry point for patients exploring elective dental procedures in a measured and informed manner.

The practice plans to continue expanding educational resources related to cosmetic dentistry and consultation planning throughout 2026.

https://enspiredental.com/cosmetic-dentistry

Dr. Santine Harlock (far right), Owner of Enspire Dental, with members of the Ann Arbor clinical team.

About Enspire Dental

Enspire Dental is a leading provider of family dentistry and general dentistry in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The practice offers complete comprehensive dental care including preventive, restorative, and cosmetic services designed to help patients look and feel their best. Under the leadership of Dr. Santine Harlock, Enspire Dental sets the standard for compassionate, high-quality dental care that strengthens both smiles and the local community. For more information, visit https://enspiredental.com.

