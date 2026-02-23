Thesis Driven Publishes "Deep Dive: Proper" Featuring Alex Samoylovich and a New Operating Model for Tech-Enabled Residential Property Management

CHICAGO, IL, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, IL - February 23, 2026 - -

Thesis Driven, the innovation-focused real estate publication edited by Brad Hargreaves, has published an editorial feature titled "Deep Dive: Proper," examining Proper, a national residential property management platform co-founded by Alex Samoylovich and Brian Duggan. The piece explores how centralization, automation, and operating model discipline are reshaping property management economics and service delivery in multifamily housing.

"Property management rollups are often described as M&A stories. Proper is building an operating model story," said Alex Samoylovich, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Proper. "We believe the next era of residential property management will be defined by standards-driven execution, centralized support services, and technology-enabled workflows that improve resident experience while strengthening owner outcomes."

The editorial describes why residential property management is increasingly viewed as an operating system problem rather than a purely local services function. It highlights how repeatable processes, clear role definitions, and consistent execution standards can influence day-to-day outcomes such as response time, service quality, and operational predictability. It also emphasizes the growing importance of modern data infrastructure, particularly the ability to produce reliable reporting, unify performance definitions, and support faster operational decision-making across portfolios.

The Thesis Driven editorial outlines Proper's approach to consolidating best-in-class regional operators while preserving local market expertise and accountability. Proper as a platform was engineered and built for scale, consistency, and local accountability. Proper's model centers on central services and shared infrastructure designed to standardize core functions such as finance, reporting, procurement, people operations, and back-office execution. The feature also describes how technology-enabled workflows can reduce operational friction and improve service consistency across markets, while enabling operators to focus time and attention on resident-facing execution. In addition, the editorial notes the importance of flexible brand architecture that can support owner-operators and established regional platforms without forcing immediate rebranding when continuity supports talent retention and local market credibility.

The feature further suggests that scalable operations require more than systems consolidation. It calls out the need for defined service standards, escalation paths, and role clarity across onsite teams, centralized support functions, and market leadership. In this model, platform value is created through integration discipline and the consistent application of operating principles that can be measured, audited, and improved over time.

"Centralization and automation are changing what is possible in residential property management," said Brian Duggan, Co-Founder of Proper. "When operators have access to modern systems and shared services, they can invest in better process controls, stronger service delivery, and new technology capabilities that are difficult to build in isolation."

The editorial also highlights Proper's strategic backing and an acquisition-led growth strategy within the broader market context, including private equity interest in fragmented services categories and the expanding role of data, automation, and AI in operational execution. Proper is backed by TriSpan and is pursuing growth through acquisitions and partnerships to build a scaled, resident- and employee-focused management platform across multiple U.S. markets.

Within that context, the feature positions Proper's strategy as focused on integration quality. The emphasis is not simply portfolio expansion, but alignment on operating principles, service expectations, and performance measurement across acquired teams. The editorial frames this approach as a practical response to a sector where outcomes are often constrained by inconsistent tooling, uneven reporting standards, and limited capacity to build specialized functions at smaller firm levels.

Proper's role in delivering resident experiences through technology and an operating framework is informed by the founders' experience across multifamily operations and resident experience software. The editorial details how technology and operational governance can work together to drive performance improvements, including more consistent leasing execution, service responsiveness, and portfolio-level reporting. It also underscores that technology must be paired with operational controls to generate durable impact, including standardized workflows, consistent data definitions, training enablement, and performance review routines that translate systems into daily execution.

In this view, resident experience is treated as an operational output driven by service speed, communication quality, issue resolution, and consistency across touchpoints. The editorial suggests that sustained performance is achieved when teams have clear standards, modern infrastructure, and the management cadence required to reinforce accountability at scale.

For more executive commentary and Q&As, click here to read the official companion post: https://alexsamoylovich.com/deep-dive-proper/.

About Proper

Proper is a national residential property management platform built to unify best-in-class regional operators under a shared culture of service, technology, and operational excellence. Designed to bring scale and sophistication to a fragmented industry, Proper leverages centralized systems, modern staffing models, and technology-enabled workflows to deliver a consistent, high-quality resident experience across its growing portfolio. By integrating proven operators into a unified operating framework, Proper enhances efficiency, strengthens service delivery, and creates a scalable foundation for long-term growth. The platform elevates both resident experience and owner performance through operational discipline, digital infrastructure, and a standards-driven approach to management. Learn more at https://properpmc.com.

About Alex Samoylovich

Alex Samoylovich is a Chicago-based real estate developer and entrepreneur. He is Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CEDARst Companies, an integrated real estate developer and operator. He is also the Founder of Livly, a resident experience and multifamily operations software platform, and serves as Founder and Executive Chairman of Proper. Learn more at https://alexsamoylovich.com.

About Thesis Driven

Thesis Driven is a publication covering innovation in the built world, edited by Brad Hargreaves. Its "Deep Dive" editorial series examines companies shaping the future of real estate, operations, and technology. Learn more at https://thesisdriven.com.

###

For more information about Alex Samoylovich, Founder, contact the company here:



Alex Samoylovich, Founder

Office of Alex Samoylovich

(872) 246-5376

office@alexsamoylovich.com

151 W Huron St

Chicago, IL 60654