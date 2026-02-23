2026 Conference USA Basketball Championships Single Session Tickets On Sale Now

Huntsville, Alabama, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Single-Session tickets for the 2026 Conference USA Men's and Women's Basketball Championships went on sale Friday, February 20, 2026. Single-session tickets, All-session passes, and hotel information with discounted Fan Blocks are available at CUSA-Huntsville.org. For group rates of 10 or more, contact the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau at info@huntsville.org.

CUSA teams will converge on Huntsville, Alabama, at the Von Braun Center Propst Arena, to battle for automatic bids in the NCAA Division I playoffs March 10-14, 2026.

