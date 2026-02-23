Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: Cellectra Device Manufacturing Practices at Center of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between October 10, 2023 and December 26, 2025.

The Alleged CELLECTRA Device Manufacturing Deficiencies

The biotechnology sector relies heavily on medical device functionality for drug delivery systems. For Inovio, the CELLECTRA device is an integral component of its DNA medicine platform, used to help DNA medicines enter the body's cells for optimal effect. According to the lawsuit, the Company represented that its CELLECTRA devices were "validated and manufactured under Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP)," yet allegedly concealed manufacturing issues with the single-use disposable administration component.

How Manufacturing Issues Allegedly Affected BLA Submission

The complaint alleges that manufacturing deficiencies with the CELLECTRA device component caused a full-year delay in the Company's Biologics License Application (BLA) submission timeline. Defendants had projected submission by the second half of 2024, but the lawsuit contends that undisclosed manufacturing problems forced postponement to mid-2025.

Key CELLECTRA Manufacturing Allegations for Shareholders

• The lawsuit alleges Defendants touted CELLECTRA devices as cGMP-validated while concealing manufacturing deficiencies

• According to the complaint, a manufacturing issue with the single-use disposable administration component was identified during routine testing

• The action contends the manufacturing issue stemmed from a plastic molded part within the array component

• The lawsuit alleges the undisclosed issues caused an approximate one-year delay in BLA submission

• According to the complaint, retesting of the CELLECTRA device was required, further extending timelines

The DNA Medicine Platform Factor

Inovio's proprietary DNA medicine platform comprises two components: DNA plasmids and the CELLECTRA device. The lawsuit contends that the integrity of the device component was critical to the Company's commercial transition, making accurate disclosure of manufacturing status material to investors.

"This case presents important questions about manufacturing disclosure obligations in the biotechnology sector," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP. "We are committed to pursuing justice for investors who relied on the company's public statements about its device manufacturing practices."

