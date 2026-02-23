Broad Arrow Presents Lamborghini Miura SV That Spent 52 Years in Single Ownership at its 2026 Amelia Concours Auction

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is thrilled to unveil one of the best preserved, low-mileage, time capsule Miura examples in existence as a featured highlight of its upcoming Amelia Concours Auction. Set for March 6-7 at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island in Florida, Broad Arrow’s two-day sale is the official auction of the renowned Amelia Concours and will present more than 175 exceptional cars for auction on the shores of the Atlantic, coupled with four days of exciting events including an elegant evening of bespoke experiences at Reverie, the premier opening night of the Amelia Concours d’Elegance.

The 1972 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV (Estimate: $3,500,000 - $4,000,000) on offer at Broad Arrow’s 2026 Amelia Concours Auction is an extraordinary example of what is widely held as the world’s first true supercar. Its design was stunning, low, menacing yet remarkably beautiful and its engineering was atypical to say the least—a transversely mounted V12 displacing four liters, fed by four Weber carburetors, and it was mounted amidships, the way most true supercars have been configured since that time. It was a tour de force to say the least, with a chassis engineered by Giampaolo Dallara and Paolo Stanzani, a body built by Bertone in Turin, and a design by a young Marcello Gandini, whose stellar career requires no introduction. Lamborghini's bombshell design set the course for decades of model evolution to come.

The car on offer, chassis number 4976, represents the final evolution in the Miura model series, the SV, which benefitted from from years of iterative changes and very notably, an increase in horsepower to 385 horsepower, 15 more than its predecessor, with adjusted cam timing and Weber carburetion. Design-wise, the model is immediately recognizable for its lack of headlight “eyelashes” and the aggressively voluptuous rear fenders that were widened to accommodate the larger wheels and tires. Reserved strictly for VIP clients, and by special order only, just 150 examples of the SV were produced. Beyond that, a mere 21 examples were delivered to the U.S.—of which just thirteen were factory-equipped with the ultimate split-sump-equipped engine.

Chassis number 4976 is one of these rare and most desirable, late production and fully evolved split-sump, U.S.-market specification models. Completed at the Sant'Agata Lamborghini works during fall/winter 1971/72, 4976 was originally delivered in Argento Indianapolis Metallizzato (Silver Metallic) with soft gold metallic lower trim panels and alloy wheels, over a black leather and grey carpet interior, which remains intact and showing a beautiful patina today. Factory options installed on the Miura include seat belts, hexagonal wheel nuts, a radio with tape player, and the desirable Borletti Air Conditioning system, all of which remain in situ. Lamborghini’s U.S. concessionaire, Modena Racing Company and Mr. Alfredo Pedretti took delivery of the Miura in the summer of 1972. During the following six to nine months, the engine was swapped with that of sister-car, Miura SV chassis number 4992, until recently, when the engines were swapped back, now giving both cars their matching numbers engines.

On April 21, 1973, the Miura SV joined the exceptional collection of Dr. Hector A. Escamilla of San Antonio, Texas, with whom it would remain for the next 52 years. Apart from a late 1970s repaint in a color much like the factory color Blue Notte, 4976 is offered at Broad Arrow’s Amelia Concours Auction in remarkably original and unmodified condition, with just 18,212 miles recorded on the odometer at the time of cataloging. The original matching-numbers engine has been rebuilt by the specialists at Motion Products Inc. of Wisconsin, and its original interior, options, gauges, and switches remain intact. The car retains its numbered chassis and bodywork throughout, further confirming an original and undamaged car.

“Amongst even the most special examples, this particular Miura SV stands out to me for a few reasons,” says Jakob Greisen, Senior Car Specialist, Broad Arrow Auctions. “First off, it is probably one of, if not the best-preserved example around, having spent 52 years, nearly all its life, in a single owner’s devoted care. It has also covered just over 18,000 miles from new, and, aside from one respray of the exterior, the car remains original and intact. On top of all this, it is one of the 13 rare and desirable, fully evolved Miura SV examples with split-sump lubrication and factory A/C. Broad Arrow’s Amelia Concours Auction is indeed an opportunity to buy a truly special example of the world’s first supercar and the most collectible Lamborghini model of all time.”

From the original supercar to some of the most exciting supercars of the modern era, Broad Arrow’s 2026 Amelia Concours Auction offers something for high performance, limited production enthusiasts of nearly every collectible marque. Additional highlights include:

From the original supercar to the original hypercar, a 2008 Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 Coupe (Estimate: $1,900,000 - $2,200,000) is also set for the Amelia Concours Auction. Interest continues to climb for original, unmodified, and low-mileage examples of the trailblazing Veyron, and the car on offer certainly fits the bill. One of just 76 EB 16.4 Coupes produced for the U.S. market, this Veyron is finished in stunning, two-tone Red Metallic/Black Pearl with a matching interior and is offered with a clean CARFAX and just 3,781 miles at cataloging.

is also set for the Amelia Concours Auction. Interest continues to climb for original, unmodified, and low-mileage examples of the trailblazing Veyron, and the car on offer certainly fits the bill. One of just 76 EB 16.4 Coupes produced for the U.S. market, this Veyron is finished in stunning, two-tone Red Metallic/Black Pearl with a matching interior and is offered with a clean CARFAX and just 3,781 miles at cataloging. An exciting reconfiguration of the first Porsche supercar, a 1988 Porsche 959 SC Reimagined by Canepa (Estimate: $3,250,000 - $3,750,000) joins the supercar contingent at Broad Arrow’s Amelia Concours Auction. One of just 266 legendary 959 Komforts made, this car was reconfigured as a 959 SC Reimagined by Canepa between 2019 and 2022 featuring “Canepa Stage III” engine upgrades developing up to 850 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque on E85 fuel. Offering modern supercar performance beneath a classic silhouette in a stunning color combination, this is a bespoke and highly collectible Porsche.

joins the supercar contingent at Broad Arrow’s Amelia Concours Auction. One of just 266 legendary 959 Komforts made, this car was reconfigured as a 959 SC Reimagined by Canepa between 2019 and 2022 featuring “Canepa Stage III” engine upgrades developing up to 850 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque on E85 fuel. Offering modern supercar performance beneath a classic silhouette in a stunning color combination, this is a bespoke and highly collectible Porsche. One of McLaren’s most unique and innovative models to date, a 2021 McLaren Elva ( Estimate: $1,200,000 - $1,500,000) will also take the Amelia Concours Auction stage. One of just 149 examples of McLaren’s track-focused, road-legal supercar featuring an innovative Active Air Management System in place of a windscreen, this Elva is offered with just 276 miles at cataloging and specified with a host of MSO options.

will also take the Amelia Concours Auction stage. One of just 149 examples of McLaren’s track-focused, road-legal supercar featuring an innovative Active Air Management System in place of a windscreen, this Elva is offered with just 276 miles at cataloging and specified with a host of MSO options. A rare Carbon Series example of one of the most technologically advanced and historically significant American performance cars of the 21 st century, a 2019 Ford GT Carbon Series (Estimate: $950,000 - $1,100,000 | Offered Without Reserve) joins Broad Arrow’s Amelia catalog this March. Finished with extensive carbon fiber and lightweight components to become the lightest road-going GT on debut, this example is specified in Ingot Silver with the Carbon Red graphics package and extended gloss carbon-fiber exterior accents. Boasting nearly $92,000 in factory options and near-new condition with just 963 miles, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

century, a joins Broad Arrow’s Amelia catalog this March. Finished with extensive carbon fiber and lightweight components to become the lightest road-going GT on debut, this example is specified in Ingot Silver with the Carbon Red graphics package and extended gloss carbon-fiber exterior accents. Boasting nearly $92,000 in factory options and near-new condition with just 963 miles, this is an opportunity not to be missed. A stunning example of the most potent and highly sought after variant of Mercedes and McLaren’s open-air supercar is available in Amelia. This 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster 722 S (Estimate: $800,000 - $1,000,000) is one of only 150 examples produced and is powered by a hand-assembled AMG supercharged 5.4-liter V8 rated at 641 horsepower. Blending cutting-edge engineering precision with avant-garde, motorsport-inspired design to deliver an extraordinary driving experience, the car shows just 3,428 miles at cataloging.

is one of only 150 examples produced and is powered by a hand-assembled AMG supercharged 5.4-liter V8 rated at 641 horsepower. Blending cutting-edge engineering precision with avant-garde, motorsport-inspired design to deliver an extraordinary driving experience, the car shows just 3,428 miles at cataloging. Finally, a rare 2006 Lamborghini Murciélago Roadster (Estimate: $700,000 - $900,000) joins Broad Arrow’s supercar group. One of just 38 U.S.-supplied, factory gated, and highly desirable six-speed manual transmission Roadsters produced, this is a compelling opportunity for collectors. A final model year example finished in Arancio Atlas with an Arancio/Nero interior, nearly $20,000 in recent servicing and detailing, and a mere 5,121 miles covered at the time of cataloging, this car offers the visceral character that only a naturally aspirated V12 Lamborghini can deliver.

Additional information on all lots offered in Broad Arrow’s 2026 Amelia Concours Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Interested bidders are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist by emailing info@broadarrowauctions.com or by calling +1-313-312-0780. The complete Amelia Concours Auction digital catalog will be available later this week, with additional feature cars announcements to come.

Members of the press on official editorial assignment, along with qualified content creators, are invited to apply for media credentials to attend Broad Arrow’s Amelia preview and auction by writing to the Broad Arrow Press Team at press@broadarrowauctions.com.

