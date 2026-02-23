LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL DESIGN AND ENDPOINT SELECTION AT CENTER OF ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL SECURITIES LITIGATION

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 3, 2023 and December 26, 2025.

The Alleged Phase III Study Design Methodology

Rare disease drug development presents unique challenges in clinical trial design. For osteogenesis imperfecta ("OI"), a genetic bone disorder characterized by fragile bones, measuring treatment efficacy requires careful attention to patient selection, control group composition, and endpoint variability. The lawsuit alleges that management's repeated expressions of confidence in the Phase III Orbit and Cosmic studies' ability to demonstrate reduced annualized fracture rates ("AFR") were misleading given inherent study design limitations.

How Study Design Allegedly Affected Results

According to the lawsuit, the complaint raises serious questions about whether the Phase III studies were adequately powered and designed to demonstrate setrusumab's purported benefits. The lawsuit contends that management knew or should have known that basing Phase III assumptions on Phase II data without a placebo control group created substantial risk that observed fracture reductions could be attributable to factors other than drug efficacy.

Key Clinical Trial Design Allegations for Shareholders

• The complaint alleges Phase III study design relied heavily on uncontrolled Phase II observations that could not rule out placebo effects

• Increased enrollment of severe OI types (Type III and IV) in Phase III allegedly created patient population mismatches versus Phase II assumptions

• The lawsuit alleges management dismissed concerns about increased patient activity potentially confounding fracture rate measurements

• According to the complaint, the studies' negative binomial regression model assumptions may have been inappropriate for the actual fracture distribution observed

• The lawsuit contends management's confidence statements understated known variability risks inherent in rare disease fracture rate endpoints

The Bone Mineral Density Disconnect

The complaint alleges that while setrusumab achieved statistically significant improvements in bone mineral density ("BMD"), these improvements did not translate to the primary endpoint of reduced fracture rates. This disconnect between surrogate and clinical endpoints raises questions about the validity of management's repeated assertions that BMD improvements would "necessarily translate" to fracture reduction.

"This case presents important questions about clinical trial endpoint disclosure obligations in the rare disease pharmaceutical sector," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP.

