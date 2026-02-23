Preferred Bank Provides Update on Loan Relationship

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), (“the Bank”), an independent commercial bank, provided an update on a large loan relationship. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Bank announced that it had downgraded a large relationship totaling $2.0 million in commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and $115.6 million of real estate loans to substandard classification. Due to the principals of the relationship being involved in several complicated lawsuits with other banks which caused sluggish cash flow and unacceptable payment patterns, the Bank is now further reclassifying these loans to nonaccrual status.

Below is an outline of the loan balances and the current valuation of the real estate loans. Based upon the value of the collateral, the Bank believes the resolution of these loans will not result in any significant impact to the Bank’s 2026 earnings.

Property Loan Current Appraised Appraisal Type Balance Value Date LTV Loan 1 CRE-Neighborhood Center $ 9,398,531 $ 24,990,000 2/25/2025 37.6 % Loan 2 CRE-Shopping Center * 48,458,994 72,660,000 11/13/2024 66.7 % Loan 3 Multifamily 7,914,950 13,220,000 2/15/2026 59.9 % Loan 4 Multifamily 19,950,000 41,200,000 11/7/2025 48.4 % Loan 5 CRE-Neighborhood Center 29,882,035 67,230,000 2/15/2026 44.4 % $ 115,604,510 $ 219,300,000 52.7 %

New appraisal has been ordered





About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)). The Bank also operates a branch in Flushing, New York and in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas as well as a Loan Production Office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.