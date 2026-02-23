Crypto News Today: Pepeto Presale Crosses $7.29M as JPMorgan Sets $266,000 Bitcoin Price Target and Fear Index Hits Record Low

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto has crossed $7.29M in presale funding at $0.000000185 per token, making it one of the fastest filling presales in today's crypto news cycle. Three product demos are live. Stages are selling out ahead of schedule. And the project is doing it while the rest of the market bleeds. Bitcoin price sits at $65,000 with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index at 9, the lowest since the 2022 crash. But JPMorgan published a report this month calling Bitcoin more attractive than gold and setting a long term Bitcoin price target of $266,000 (TheStreet, February 2026). Grayscale predicts a new all time high in early 2026. In a crypto news cycle dominated by fear, the smart money is buying. And the smartest money is buying what comes after Bitcoin.

Pepeto Presale Accelerates as Bitcoin Price History Signals a Massive Crypto News Cycle

Every major Bitcoin price correction preceded the next leg higher. Bitcoin dropped 83% in 2018 before $69,000. It crashed 77% in 2022 before $126,000. This drawdown follows the same pattern. Bitcoin is below production cost of $77,000, historically a floor. JPMorgan, Bernstein, and Fundstrat project six figures based on where the Bitcoin price sits each cycle. This crypto news cycle feels different from the inside than it will in hindsight. That's why Pepeto is raising millions while retail panic sells.

For crypto portfolio builders in 2026, Bitcoin and Ethereum form the foundation. XRP adds payments exposure. But outsized returns come from early stage projects that compound on large cap energy. Every Bitcoin price cycle proves this. In 2017, the Bitcoin price ran from $1,000 to $20,000 and altcoins delivered 50x to 100x. In 2021, Bitcoin topped $69,000 and SHIB turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion (Business Insider, 2021). So the question every crypto news reader should ask is which early stage project has the best structure when capital moves. Pepeto, with three working demos and a presale 70% filled at six zeros, is answering that now.

Pepeto Presale Sells Through 70% of Cap Ahead of Schedule as Bitcoin Price Dip Fuels Crypto News Demand

Pepeto ($PEPETO) is selling through presale stages ahead of schedule, raising $7.29M with the cap past 70% filled at $0.000000185. The Ethereum based meme coin moved over 9.8 trillion tokens since launch. Daily inflows doubled in February. While every crypto news headline focuses on the Bitcoin price crash, Pepeto holders are testing three working product demos. PepetoSwap handles cross chain meme coin trades. Pepeto Bridge routes tokens across networks. And Pepeto Exchange is the dedicated trading hub for the meme economy. Full launch is imminent. SolidProof and Coinsult completed dual security audits. Zero tax. Created by a cofounder of Pepe.

"We're watching stages close faster than our projections," said a Pepeto team representative. "The Bitcoin price is down and crypto news is negative, but our presale is having its best month. That tells you who's buying. Not retail chasing green candles. These are people who've seen this setup before and know what six zeros with three working products means after a listing."

DOGE reached an $80 billion market cap as a meme with no products. PEPE hit $7 billion on culture alone. At $0.000000185, even a 100x only puts Pepeto at $370 million. A $3,000 entry at that multiple becomes $300,000. When the Bitcoin price recovers and crypto news turns positive, meme coins run hardest. Staking at 214% APY turns a $7,000 position into $14,980 in annual yield while the Bitcoin price recovery plays out. But don't confuse yield with the real opportunity here. Six zeros, 70% filled, accelerating daily.

The Bitcoin price will recover. Every crypto news cycle ends with a rally that makes the panic look obvious in hindsight. BTC, ETH, and XRP will anchor every serious portfolio. But $3,000 doesn't become $300,000 from large caps. That math only works at six zeros with real products and a presale accelerating into a Bitcoin price bottom. Pepeto at $0.000000185 is quickly gaining traction. Stages are closing ahead of schedule. The remaining 30% won't last.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a meme coin infrastructure project on Ethereum designed to unify the fragmented meme economy through three products: PepetoSwap (cross chain trading), Pepeto Bridge (multi chain routing), and Pepeto Exchange (meme economy trading hub). All three live in demo stage with full launch imminent. Created by a cofounder of Pepe. Dual audits by SolidProof and Coinsult. Zero tax. 214% APY staking. Presale price: $0.000000185. Raised: $7.29M. Cap: 70% filled.

