Adeia Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Achieved record revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter

Signed long-term license agreement with Disney; two of the largest OTT providers now under license

Reduced debt by $60 million and repurchased $20 million of common stock in 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) (the “Company” or “Adeia”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“We finished the year with strong momentum, delivering record fourth-quarter revenue of $182.6 million, along with quarterly records in operating income and adjusted EBITDA,” said Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia. “During the quarter, we signed nine deals, including four with new customers. Notably, we entered into a significant long-term license agreement with Disney, resolving all outstanding litigation and underscoring the strength and broad applicability of our media portfolio. Additional new agreements included two other OTT customers and a consumer electronics customer in Japan, while the remaining deals consisted of Pay-TV and consumer electronics renewals, as well as a hybrid bonding prototype development agreement with an existing semiconductor customer. These results reflect both the breadth of our opportunity pipeline and our continued strong execution. Building on the momentum at the end of 2025 we have had a strong start to 2026, including signing a new multi-year license agreement with Microsoft in January, for access to our media portfolio.”

“The past year was exceptional, both financially and operationally,” continued Davis. “We are very pleased that our record annual revenue, and excellent operating income and adjusted EBITDA, all exceeded the high end of our guidance range. We signed 26 agreements across a diverse customer base spanning OTT, semiconductors, consumer electronics, Pay-TV and e-commerce. As we continue to expand our customer base, a record 12 of the 26 deals in 2025 were with new customers. Our non-Pay-TV recurring revenue grew 22% in 2025, further validating our strategy to diversify our revenue streams. Our award-winning RapidCool™ thermal solution is now being evaluated by multiple technology leaders involved in the AI semiconductor supply chain. We also expanded our IP portfolios by 13% through a combination of internal R&D and strategic tuck-in acquisitions. With the recent realignment of our senior leadership team, we are better positioned for long-term scale and growth.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $182.6 million as compared to $87.3 million in the third quarter of 2025

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.65 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.86

GAAP net income was $73.7 million and adjusted EBITDA was $133.9 million

Cash flow from operations was $60.0 million

Paid down $21.1 million on our term loan

Repurchased $10.0 million of our common stock

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $443.4 million as compared to $376.0 million in 2024

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.99 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.65

GAAP net income was $111.1 million and adjusted EBITDA was $277.6 million

Cash flow from operations was $158.1 million

Paid down $60.4 million on our term loan

Repurchased $20.0 million of our common stock

Non-Pay-TV recurring revenue grew 22% year-over-year



Business Highlights

Signed a new long-term license agreement with Disney, a leading OTT provider, for access to our media portfolio

Signed 9 deals with 8 media and 1 semiconductor customers, including with 4 new customers

Signed a new multi-year license agreement with Major League Baseball, for access to our media portfolio

Signed a multi-year renewal with Vodafone, an international Pay-TV operator, for access to our media portfolio

Signed a hybrid bonding prototype development agreement with an existing semiconductor customer

In January 2026, signed a new multi-year license agreement with Microsoft, for access to our media portfolio

Capital Allocation

During the quarter, the Company made $21.1 million in principal payments towards its term loan, bringing the outstanding balance to $426.7 million as of December 31, 2025.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased $10.0 million of its common stock, representing 0.7 million shares and bringing the remaining amount available under its stock repurchase plan to $160.0 million as of December 31, 2025.

On December 15, 2025, the Company distributed $5.4 million to stockholders of record on November 24, 2025, for a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on March 30, 2026, to stockholders of record on March 16, 2026.

Financial Outlook

The Company’s full year 2026 outlook is as follows:

Category

(in millions, except for tax rate) 2026

GAAP Outlook 2026

Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $395.0 − 435.0 $395.0 − 435.0 Operating expenses(1) $295.0 − 305.0 $184.0 − 192.0 Interest expense $34.0 − 36.0 $34.0 − 36.0 Other income $5.5 − 6.5 $5.5 − 6.5 Tax rate 20% 21% Net income(2) $57.2 − 80.4 $144.2 − 168.7 Adjusted EBITDA(2) N/A $213.4 − 245.4 Diluted shares outstanding 114.0 − 115.0 114.0 − 115.0

(1) See tables for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses.

(2) See tables for reconciliation of GAAP net income to (i) non-GAAP net income and (ii) adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA).

About Adeia Inc.

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted, where applicable, for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges, costs related to actual or planned business combinations including transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures, and retention bonuses, separation costs, all forms of stock-based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment, expensed debt refinancing costs, impairment of intangible assets, impact of certain foreign currency adjustments, discontinued operations and related tax effects. In addition, adjusted EBITDA adjusts for recurring charges of interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this release provide investors with important perspectives on the Company’s ongoing business and financial performance and are helpful to provide investors with an understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as EBITDA margin, which is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported and forecasted GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics.

ADEIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Revenue $ 182,642 $ 119,168 $ 443,386 $ 376,024 Operating expenses: Research and development 19,155 16,049 67,519 59,598 Selling, general and administrative 34,053 27,894 119,534 103,443 Amortization expense 14,194 13,934 56,621 70,721 Litigation expense 6,486 3,809 24,709 13,653 Total operating expenses 73,888 61,686 268,383 247,415 Operating income 108,754 57,482 175,003 128,609 Interest expense (9,440 ) (12,310 ) (40,359 ) (52,539 ) Other income and expense, net 1,657 1,311 6,279 5,570 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — (453 ) Income before income taxes 100,971 46,483 140,923 81,187 Provision for income taxes 27,260 10,455 29,848 16,564 Net income $ 73,711 $ 36,028 $ 111,075 $ 64,623 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.33 $ 1.02 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.32 $ 0.99 $ 0.57 Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 109,173 109,113 108,845 108,647 Diluted 112,954 113,597 112,747 113,061





ADEIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,136 $ 78,825 Marketable securities 63,597 31,567 Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities 136,733 110,392 Accounts receivable, net 28,631 34,145 Unbilled contracts receivable 129,829 104,047 Other current assets 8,765 9,792 Total current assets 303,958 258,376 Long-term unbilled contracts receivable 49,499 62,767 Property and equipment, net 6,113 6,278 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,177 9,322 Intangible assets, net 303,456 301,177 Goodwill 313,660 313,660 Long-term income tax receivable — 112,441 Other long-term assets 54,440 33,940 Total assets $ 1,039,303 $ 1,097,961 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,827 $ 8,045 Accrued liabilities 34,250 24,517 Current portion of long-term debt, net 20,975 21,021 Deferred revenue 19,726 19,523 Total current liabilities 79,778 73,106 Deferred revenue, less current portion 49,975 64,555 Long-term debt, net 397,479 454,435 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 8,734 9,480 Long-term income tax payable 7,273 84,585 Other long-term liabilities 15,523 15,229 Total liabilities 558,762 701,390 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 128 125 Additional paid-in capital 685,992 648,914 Treasury stock at cost (297,778 ) (255,301 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 60 (1 ) Retained earnings 92,139 2,834 Total stockholders’ equity 480,541 396,571 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,039,303 $ 1,097,961





ADEIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 111,075 $ 64,623 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 1,960 2,058 Amortization of intangible assets 56,621 70,721 Stock-based compensation expense 34,674 26,641 Deferred income tax and other 33,678 (7,141 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 453 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,353 3,475 Other (462 ) (1,573 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,516 6,256 Unbilled contracts receivable (65,214 ) (18,052 ) Other assets (5,505 ) 7,414 Accounts payable (2,457 ) (372 ) Accrued and other liabilities (776 ) 3,684 Deferred revenue (14,377 ) 54,274 Net cash provided by operating activities 158,086 212,461 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,806 ) (1,821 ) Purchases of intangible assets (6,950 ) (20,476 ) Purchases of short-term investments (57,301 ) (33,175 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 1,496 — Proceeds from maturities of investments 24,300 31,450 Net cash used in investing activities (40,261 ) (24,022 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on debt agreements (60,356 ) (114,167 ) Payments of dividends (21,770 ) (21,767 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase program and exercise of stock options 2,404 3,247 Repurchases of common stock (21,335 ) (18,706 ) Repurchases of common stock for tax withholdings on equity awards (22,457 ) (12,781 ) Net cash used in financing activities (123,514 ) (164,174 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,689 ) 24,265 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 78,825 54,560 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 73,136 $ 78,825





ADEIA INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Net income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 GAAP net income $ 73,711 $ 36,028 $ 111,075 $ 64,623 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense: Research and development 1,544 1,178 5,688 4,206 Selling, general and administrative 7,503 6,307 28,986 22,435 Amortization expense 14,194 13,934 56,621 70,721 Transaction costs recorded in selling, general and administrative — — 1,177 1,255 Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative(1) 1,464 843 8,177 5,047 Total operating expenses adjustments 24,705 22,262 100,649 103,664 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 453 Non-GAAP tax adjustment(2) (1,645 ) (5,356 ) (25,714 ) (26,055 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 96,771 $ 52,934 $ 186,010 $ 142,685 Diluted earnings per share Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.32 $ 0.99 $ 0.57 Adjustments to GAAP diluted earnings per share: Stock-based compensation expense: Research and development 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.04 Selling, general and administrative 0.07 0.06 0.26 0.20 Amortization expense 0.13 0.12 0.50 0.63 Transaction costs recorded in selling, general and administrative — — 0.01 0.01 Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative(1) 0.01 0.01 0.07 0.04 Total operating expenses adjustments 0.22 0.20 0.89 0.92 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — — Non-GAAP tax adjustment(2) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) (0.23 ) (0.23 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.47 $ 1.65 $ 1.26

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.

(2) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments.

ADEIA INC.

GAAP NET INCOME TO

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 GAAP net income $ 73,711 $ 36,028 $ 111,075 $ 64,623 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense: Research and development 1,544 1,178 5,688 4,206 Selling, general and administrative 7,503 6,307 28,986 22,435 Transaction costs recorded in selling, general and administrative — — 1,177 1,255 Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative(1) 1,464 843 8,176 5,047 Amortization expense 14,194 13,934 56,621 70,721 Depreciation expense 484 522 1,960 2,058 Interest expense 9,440 12,310 40,359 52,539 Other income and expense, net (1,657 ) (1,311 ) (6,279 ) (5,570 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 453 Provision for income taxes 27,260 10,455 29,848 16,564 Adjusted EBITDA $ 133,943 $ 80,266 $ 277,611 $ 234,331

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.

ADEIA INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE

ON OPERATING EXPENSES

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2026 Low High GAAP operating expenses $ 295.0 $ 305.0 Amortization expense 64.0 65.0 Stock-based compensation expense 39.0 40.0 Separation and related costs(1) 8.0 8.0 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 111.0 113.0 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 184.0 $ 192.0

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.

ADEIA INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE

ON NET INCOME

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2026 Low High GAAP net income $ 57.2 $ 80.4 Amortization expense 64.0 65.0 Stock-based compensation expense 39.0 40.0 Separation and related costs(1) 8.0 8.0 Total of non-GAAP operating expenses 111.0 113.0 Non-GAAP tax adjustment(2) (24.0 ) (24.7 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 144.2 $ 168.7

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.

(2) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments.

ADEIA INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2026 Low High GAAP net income $ 57.2 $ 80.4 Stock-based compensation expense 39.0 40.0 Separation and related costs(1) 8.0 8.0 Amortization expense 64.0 65.0 Depreciation expense 2.4 2.4 Interest expense 34.0 36.0 Other income (5.5 ) (6.5 ) Income tax expense 14.3 20.1 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 156.2 165.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 213.4 $ 245.4

(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.