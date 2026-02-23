ROC Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rank One Computing Corporation d/b/a ROC, (Nasdaq: ROC) (“ROC” or the “Company”), a U.S. leader in multimodal Vision AI, building sovereign biometric, video analytics, and mission intelligence solutions into a unified platform, today announced the closing of its previously announced Initial Public Offering (the “Offering”) of 4,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share, which was the high end of the range, for total gross proceeds of $24 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other Offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering (i) to hire key resources that enable growth and support market share capture; (ii) to update and expand our neural-processing infrastructure to accelerate the pace in which we train and deploy Vision AI algorithms; and (iii) for working capital and general corporate purposes. In connection with the Offering, ROC has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.

ROC’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 20, 2026, under the ticker symbol “ROC.”

The Benchmark Company, LLC, acted as the Sole Book Running Manager for the Offering. Lucosky Brookman LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the Company, and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP acted as U.S. counsel to The Benchmark Company, LLC, in connection with the Offering.

About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer and manufacturer of Vision AI, delivering sovereign biometrics, video analytics, and mission intelligence through a unified platform. This enables agency and integrator partners to unlock faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgantown, W.V. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.roc.ai.

