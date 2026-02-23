Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: High-Risk Merchant Concentration Practices at Center of Paysafe Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 4, 2025 and November 12, 2025.

The global digital payments industry processes trillions of dollars annually, requiring careful risk segmentation by merchant category. Paysafe, which operates across nearly 100 commercial banks in 34 countries, saw its stock reach $17.93 before undisclosed merchant portfolio vulnerabilities allegedly surfaced.

The Alleged Merchant Portfolio Risk Methodology

According to the lawsuit, Paysafe maintained significant exposure to a single high-risk ecommerce client within its Merchant Solutions segment. The complaint alleges that the Company failed to adequately provision for credit losses tied to this concentrated risk, while simultaneously presenting its banking infrastructure as a competitive strength.

How Merchant Concentration Allegedly Affected Financial Reporting

The lawsuit contends that by understating credit loss reserves and write-offs related to problematic merchant accounts, Paysafe's reported financial results painted an overly optimistic picture. The Company repeatedly affirmed full-year 2025 guidance of $1,710 - $1,734 million in revenue, which the complaint alleges lacked a reasonable basis given known merchant quality issues.

Key Merchant Risk Allegations for Shareholders

The complaint raises several core allegations regarding merchant portfolio oversight:

The Company had undisclosed exposure to a single high-risk ecommerce merchant whose sudden shutdown triggered multi-million-dollar write-downs

Credit loss reserves were allegedly insufficient given the known risk profile of the Merchant Solutions segment

Higher-risk Merchant Category Codes made certain client services difficult to bank, a fact not disclosed to investors

Management repeatedly affirmed financial guidance while allegedly aware that merchant quality issues threatened those projections

The Company's stated "strong global banking infrastructure" allegedly masked difficulties securing bank sponsorship for riskier merchant categories



The Digital Payments Risk Factor

Payment processors that service lower-tier merchant categories face inherent risks from chargebacks, bank sponsor reluctance, and regulatory scrutiny. The lawsuit alleges that Paysafe failed to disclose that these well-known industry risks were actively impacting its operations during the Class Period.

"This case presents important questions about merchant risk disclosure obligations in the digital payments sector. When a payment processor's revenue depends on its ability to bank high-risk merchants, investors deserve to know about challenges in that area," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

