HPQ Silicon Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of up to $3M

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), an advanced materials technology company developing innovative, low-emission processes for the production of high-purity silicon and silica used in energy storage, electronics, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of up to 18,181,819 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.165 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $3 million CAD.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 CAD for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Company may compensate certain eligible finders under the Offering and may pay a cash commission of up to 6% of the gross proceeds and issue such a number of finder’s warrants of up to 6% of the total number of Units issued.

The net proceeds of the Offering are intended to be used for: (i) general working capital purposes; (ii) accelerating execution of the Company’s Silicon-Based Battery Material pilot plant project, announced on September 11, 2025; and (iii) continuing the development of the Company’s hydrogen-based projects.

The Units under the Offering are being offered to purchasers outside of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirement available under Section 2.3 of Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside Canada (“OSC 72-503”) and any exemptions available under regulation 45-106, and accordingly, the securities issued pursuant to OSC 72-503 will not be subject to resale restrictions, unless resale to the benefit of Canadian resident or in Canada. The Offering is not a Related Party Transaction as defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) and therefore is not subject to TSXV Policy 5.9. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSXV.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities law, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium—of which HPQ is a shareholder—the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO₂ producer of fumed silica and high-purity silicon, with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO

Tel +1 (514) 846-3271

Email: Info@hpqsilicon.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ’s Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management’s future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Fumed Silica Reactor project is available for download [here], the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here], and METAGENE™ technology is available for download [here].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca) , and on the Company’s website at: http://www.hpqsilicon.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.