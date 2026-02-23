European Wax Center, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on March 4th

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), a leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today announced that it plans to report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

In light of the Company’s entry into a definitive agreement to be taken private by General Atlantic, European Wax Center, Inc. will not be hosting a conference call or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which includes more than 1,000 centers in 44 states, generated sales of $951 million in fiscal 2024. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.