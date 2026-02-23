ONEOK Announces Higher Full-Year 2025 Earnings: Net Income up 11%, Adjusted EBITDA up 18%

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and 2026 financial guidance. Unless otherwise noted, all results are compared with the same periods in 2024.

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Results:

Net income of $978 million, resulting in $1.55 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.15 billion.

15% increase in Rocky Mountain region NGL raw feed throughput volumes.

3% increase in Rocky Mountain region natural gas volumes processed.





Higher Full-Year 2025 Results:

Net income of $3.46 billion (includes noncontrolling interests).

12% increase in net income attributable to ONEOK to $3.39 billion, resulting in $5.42 per diluted share.

11% increase in EPS (excluding the gain from nonstrategic asset divestitures in 2024).

18% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $8.02 billion ($8.085 billion excluding transaction costs).

15% increase in Rocky Mountain region NGL raw feed throughput volumes.

3% increase in Rocky Mountain region natural gas volumes processed.





2026 Financial Guidance:

Net income midpoint of $3.45 billion.

Earnings per diluted share midpoint of $5.45.

Adjusted EBITDA midpoint of $8.1 billion.

Approximately $2.7 billion to $3.2 billion in total capital expenditures.





“ONEOK delivered another year of double-digit earnings growth in 2025, with increased volumes and continued synergy capture from a multi-year acquisition plan highlighting the value created by our integrated systems,” said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and CEO.

“Key project completions created significant operating leverage that, combined with stable fee‑based earnings, will continue to strengthen our financial position and flexibility, all while enhancing long-term value,” added Norton. “I’m especially proud of our employees, whose unwavering commitment to safe and reliable operations, and disciplined execution of our strategy, position us for continued success.”

FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Net income (a) (c) $ 978 $ 1,000 $ 3,462 $ 3,112 Net income attributable to ONEOK (a) (c) $ 977 $ 923 $ 3,393 $ 3,035 Diluted earnings per common share (a) (c) $ 1.55 $ 1.57 $ 5.42 $ 5.17 Adjusted EBITDA (b) (d) $ 2,145 $ 2,174 $ 8,020 $ 6,784 Operating income (a) (d) $ 1,532 $ 1,568 $ 5,741 $ 4,989 Operating costs $ 767 $ 776 $ 2,963 $ 2,496 Depreciation and amortization $ 388 $ 344 $ 1,514 $ 1,134 Equity in net earnings from investments $ 105 $ 183 $ 386 $ 439 Maintenance capital $ 181 $ 136 $ 576 $ 411 Capital expenditures (includes maintenance) $ 970 $ 562 $ 3,152 $ 2,021 (a) Amounts for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2025, include pretax impacts of $7 million and $81 million, respectively, of transaction costs, related to ONEOK’s acquisitions, resulting in a net impact of approximately 1 cent and 10 cents per diluted share after tax, respectively.

(b) Amounts for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2025, include $6 million and $65 million, respectively, of transaction costs related to ONEOK’s acquisitions. Transaction costs of $1 million and $16 million, respectively, were noncash and not included in adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is explained in greater detail in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.

(c) Amounts for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2024, include pre-tax gains of $237 million and $286 million, respectively, related to nonstrategic asset divestitures and transaction costs of $56 million and $96 million, respectively, related to ONEOK’s acquisitions.

(d) Amounts for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2024, include $237 million and $286 million, respectively, related to nonstrategic asset divestitures and transaction costs of $56 million and $73 million, respectively, related to ONEOK’s acquisitions.

Highlights:

$475 million of cumulative acquisition-related synergies achieved through year-end 2025.

Approximately 90% fee-based earnings in 2025.

In January 2026, ONEOK increased its quarterly dividend 4% to $1.07 per share, or $4.28 per share annualized.

In 2025, ONEOK repurchased $62 million of common stock and $789 million (principal amount) of senior notes.

In 2025, ONEOK extinguished nearly $3.1 billion of long-term debt, including $1.75 billion in the fourth quarter.

Fourth-quarter 2025 annualized run-rate net debt-to-EBITDA ratio (excluding transaction costs) of 3.8 times as of Dec. 31, 2025.

In November 2025, ONEOK and its joint venture partners announced an expansion of the Eiger Express Pipeline to 3.7 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) from 2.5 Bcf/d. The expanded capacity is fully subscribed under long-term contracts.

As of year-end 2025, ONEOK had achieved more than 80% of its 2030 combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reduction target.





Full-Year 2025 Financial Performance:

ONEOK reported full-year 2025 net income attributable to ONEOK and adjusted EBITDA of $3.39 billion and $8.02 billion, respectively.

Results benefited from the positive impact of the EnLink and Medallion acquisitions across ONEOK’s system and higher natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas processing volumes.

Additionally, full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA included $65 million of transaction costs related primarily to the EnLink acquisition.

2026 GUIDANCE:

2026 Guidance Range (Millions of dollars, except per share amounts) ONEOK, Inc. Net income $3,190 - $3,710 Diluted earnings per common share $5.04 - $5.87 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $7,900 - $8,300 Growth capital expenditures $2,105 - $2,645 Maintenance capital expenditures $550 - $600 Segment adjusted EBITDA: Natural Gas Liquids $2,775 - $2,915 Refined Products and Crude $2,175 - $2,275 Natural Gas Gathering and Processing $2,105 - $2,215 Natural Gas Pipelines $825 - $865 Other $20 - $30 (a) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation to the relevant GAAP measure is included in this news release.





2026 Guidance Range Summary of 2026 Volume Guidance Natural gas liquids raw feed throughput(MBbl/d) 1,450 - 1,550 Refined products volumes shipped(MBbl/d) 1,525 - 1,625 Crude oil volumes shipped(MBbl/d) 1,650 - 1,950 Natural gas processed(MMcf/d) 5,410 - 6,170

2026 Financial Guidance:

ONEOK’s 2026 net income and adjusted EBITDA guidance includes expected higher earnings in the Natural Gas Liquids, Refined Products and Crude, and Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segments driven by continued earnings from recent acquisitions, fee-based earnings from volume growth and completed projects, and the continued realization of acquisition-related synergies.

Continued growth in 2026 is expected to be partially offset by a moderation in producer activity due to the projected commodity price environment for the year. ONEOK’s expectations reflect an average West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil price of approximately $55 to $60 per barrel in 2026.

Financial guidance also includes approximately $150 million of incremental commercial and cost synergies related to acquisitions. See the accompanying presentation materials for additional information on synergies achieved to date and 2025 adjusted EBITDA results bridged to both 2025 guidance and 2026 guidance.

2026 Capital Expenditures:

Total 2026 capital expenditures are expected to range between $2.7 billion to $3.2 billion. Key projects include ONEOK’s Medford fractionator rebuild, Denver-area refined products expansion, natural gas processing projects in the Permian Basin and infrastructure related to the Texas City export terminal joint venture. Capital for well connections across all basins, plant connections, maintenance and synergy-related projects is also included.

Expected 2026 Performance Drivers:

Natural Gas Liquids

Full-year contribution from the Easton NGL asset integration and Mid-Continent connections.

Full-year contribution from the Elk Creek and West Texas NGL pipeline expansions.

Approximately 90% fee-based earnings.





Refined Products and Crude

An increase in refined products demand across ONEOK’s system.

Partial-year benefit from the completion of the Denver-area refined products expansion.

Full-year contribution from crude oil export expansions.

Approximately 90% fee-based earnings.





Natural Gas Gathering and Processing

Completed natural gas processing projects in the Permian Basin and the integration of expanded assets in the Mid-Continent region.

Approximately 90% fee-based earnings with commodity exposure approximately 75% hedged.





Natural Gas Pipelines

Approximately 95% of transportation capacity contracted.

Contributions from Oklahoma natural gas storage expansions.

Contributions from Louisiana pipeline system compression expansion.

Approximately 85% fee-based earnings.





Additional guidance information: https://ir.oneok.com/financial-information/financial-reports.

2025 BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS:

Natural Gas Liquids Segment

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Natural Gas Liquids Segment 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Millions of dollars) Adjusted EBITDA $ 723 $ 696 $ 2,779 $ 2,543 Capital expenditures $ 234 $ 202 $ 758 $ 987

The increase in fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA, compared with fourth quarter 2024, primarily reflects:

A $17 million increase in exchange services due primarily to: $26 million from higher volumes in the Rocky Mountain region; and $21 million from higher volumes in the Gulf Coast region; offset partially by $15 million from narrower product price differentials; $7 million from lower average fee rates in the Mid-Continent region; and $6 million from lower volumes in the Mid-Continent region;

A $12 million increase due to adjusted EBITDA from EnLink; and

A $5 million increase in optimization and marketing due primarily to higher earnings on sales of purity NGLs held in inventory; offset partially by

A $9 million decrease in transportation and storage due primarily to higher third-party storage costs and lower storage revenue.





The increase in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025, compared with 2024, primarily reflects:

A $183 million increase due to adjusted EBITDA from EnLink;

A $39 million increase in exchange services due primarily to: $94 million from higher volumes in the Rocky Mountain region; and $27 million from higher average fee rates in the Rocky Mountain region; offset partially by $44 million from lower average fee rates in the Mid-Continent region; $21 million from lower volumes in the Mid-Continent region; and $20 million from higher transportation costs and higher inventory of unfractionated NGLs; and

A $31 million increase in optimization and marketing due primarily to higher earnings on sales of purity NGLs held in inventory; offset by

A $16 million increase in operating costs due primarily to higher employee-related costs associated with the growth of ONEOK’s operations.





Refined Products and Crude Segment

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Refined Products and Crude Segment 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Millions of dollars) Adjusted EBITDA $ 567 $ 603 $ 2,177 $ 1,892 Capital expenditures $ 213 $ 96 $ 752 $ 216

The decrease in fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA, compared with fourth quarter 2024, primarily reflects:

An $87 million decrease in adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates due primarily to lower earnings on BridgeTex Pipeline associated with the nonrecurring recognition of deferred revenue in 2024; offset by

A $23 million increase due to adjusted EBITDA from Medallion and EnLink;

A $15 million decrease in operating costs due primarily to lower employee-related costs and property taxes; and

A $12 million increase in optimization and marketing due primarily to higher liquids blending volumes.





The increase in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025, compared with 2024, primarily reflects:

A $295 million increase due to adjusted EBITDA from Medallion and EnLink;

A $55 million decrease in operating costs due primarily to $40 million of lower outside services and $13 million of lower property taxes; and

A $28 million increase due primarily to the sale of environmental credits generated by ONEOK’s liquids blending business; offset by

An $81 million decrease in adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates due primarily to lower earnings on BridgeTex Pipeline associated with the nonrecurring recognition of deferred revenue in 2024; and

A $10 million decrease in optimization and marketing due primarily to lower liquids blending margins.





Natural Gas Gathering and Processing Segment

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Natural Gas Gathering and Processing Segment 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Millions of dollars) Adjusted EBITDA $ 541 $ 489 $ 2,138 $ 1,484 Capital expenditures $ 430 $ 173 $ 1,314 $ 492

The increase in fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA, compared with fourth quarter 2024, primarily reflects:

A $37 million increase due to adjusted EBITDA from EnLink;

A $37 million increase from higher volumes due to increased production in all regions;

A $21 million increase due primarily to one-time contract settlements in the fourth quarter 2025; and

A $9 million decrease in operating costs due primarily to lower employee-related costs; offset by

A $36 million decrease due primarily to lower realized prices, primarily NGL prices, net of hedging; and

A $16 million decrease from the divestiture of certain nonstrategic assets in 2024.





The increase in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025, compared with 2024, primarily reflects:

A $740 million increase due to adjusted EBITDA from EnLink; and

A $99 million increase from higher volumes due primarily to increased production in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions; offset by

A $122 million decrease due to lower realized prices, primarily NGL prices, net of hedging; and

An $81 million decrease from the divestiture of certain nonstrategic assets in 2024.





Natural Gas Pipelines Segment

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Natural Gas Pipelines Segment 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Millions of dollars) Adjusted EBITDA $ 261 $ 417 $ 861 $ 900 Capital expenditures $ 68 $ 71 $ 237 $ 258

The decrease in fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA, compared with fourth quarter 2024, primarily reflects:

A $264 million decrease due to the interstate natural gas pipeline divestiture in 2024; partially offset by

A $34 million increase due to adjusted EBITDA from EnLink;

A $33 million increase due to optimization and marketing activity; and

A $13 million increase in transportation services due primarily to higher transportation rates and volumes.





The decrease in adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025, compared with 2024, primarily reflects:

A $359 million decrease due to the interstate natural gas pipeline divestiture in 2024; offset by

A $253 million increase due to adjusted EBITDA from EnLink;

A $33 million increase due to optimization and marketing activity;

A $14 million increase in storage services due primarily to increased storage volumes; and

A $12 million increase in transportation services due primarily to higher transportation rates and volumes.





