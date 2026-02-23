FinWise Bancorp Announces Agreement with Albert Corporation to Offer Millions of Americans Transparent, Affordable and Convenient Short-term Personal Loans

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced a strategic program agreement with leading fintech Albert Corporation (“Albert”). Since its launch in 2016, Albert has helped millions of Americans automate their finances, get smarter about their money and improve their financial stability.

FinWise, in partnership with Albert, will provide customers with transparent, affordable and convenient short-term lines of credit. Albert combines banking, savings, investing, and budgeting to give its millions of customers a comprehensive view of their money.

Kent Landvatter, Chairman and CEO of FinWise Bancorp commented, "We are thrilled that Albert chose FinWise as a key partner to augment their thriving business, which offers consumers access to financial products through their state-of-the-art app. Our shared vision for challenging the status quo of banking should provide a long-term opportunity to deliver financial innovation across multiple products that benefit all consumers. The trust that Albert has placed in FinWise to help enhance their growth opportunity is a testament to the benefits that our multi-product platform, including lending, deposit and payments products, provides our strategic partners.”

“Albert continues to make progress in its mission to change the way people think about money and to build a world where no one has to worry about making the wrong financial decisions,” said Yinon Ravid, Albert CEO & Co-Founder. “Our dedication to providing convenient access to financial products helps millions of Americans bank, save, invest and budget better. This partnership with FinWise—rooted in regulatory expertise and guidance—allows us to continue scaling our business.”

About Albert

Albert is a financial technology company that provides software products and services to help people manage their finances. Albert provides a personal financial assistant and best-in-class tools to help people take control of their money. Albert’s products also include checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, investment accounts, and other technology-based services that offer a modern way to manage money.

https://albert.com/

About FinWise

FinWise provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. As part of Strategic Program Lending, FinWise also provides a Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet Program, which addresses the challenges that lending and card programs face diversifying their funding sources and managing capital efficiency. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. The Company is also expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRails™) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, the Company is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance.

https://www.finwise.bank/

