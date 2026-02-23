Ex-Wall Street Insider Unveils New Video Presentation Warning of “AI End Game” and Its Impact on American Workers

Washington, D.C., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released video presentation from former hedge fund manager Enrique Abeyta is drawing attention for its stark assessment of how artificial intelligence could reshape the global workforce, the economy, and everyday life over the next two years.

In the presentation, Abeyta outlines what he calls the “AI End Game,” a period in which artificial intelligence rapidly transitions from a productivity tool into a force capable of permanently altering how people work, earn income, and plan for the future.

He warns that the decisions individuals make in the near term could determine whether they adapt to the shift or struggle to keep pace with it.

A Technological Shift Accelerating Faster Than Expected

The video presentation highlights how AI is already transforming industries ranging from healthcare and software development to logistics and customer service.

According to Abeyta, AI systems are advancing at a speed rarely seen in technological history, with new capabilities emerging across medical research, automation, and data analysis.

He points to developments such as AI tools detecting disease risks earlier, assisting with complex problem-solving, and supporting tasks once believed to require uniquely human judgment.

Abeyta argues that these changes signal a larger transition underway—one that could redefine how work is performed and how organizations operate.

A Changing Workforce and Growing Economic Divide

A central theme of the presentation is the potential impact of AI on employment.

Abeyta references warnings from technology leaders and researchers suggesting that artificial intelligence could eventually perform many tasks currently handled by humans, across both white- and blue-collar professions.

The video presentation also explores how this shift could influence long-standing systems tied to employment, including retirement planning and public benefit structures that depend on a steady workforce.

Abeyta emphasizes that the implications extend beyond job roles alone, suggesting that AI may reshape the broader economic landscape and widen the gap between those who adapt to the technology and those who do not.

The “End Game Cycle” Explained

Within the video presentation , Abeyta introduces a framework he calls the “End Game Cycle,” which describes how major technological breakthroughs historically unfold in phases.

He outlines three stages:

Foundation Phase: Early development, when few people recognize the significance of a new technology.

Acceleration Phase: Rapid adoption and expansion across industries.

End Game Phase: A period when the technology matures and reshapes society at scale.





Abeyta notes that previous innovations, including the rise of the internet, followed similar patterns before becoming deeply embedded in everyday life.

He suggests artificial intelligence is now approaching its own defining phase.

Real-World Examples of AI’s Expanding Reach

The video presentation provides examples of how AI is already influencing real-world outcomes.

These include breakthroughs in healthcare diagnostics, automation in technical fields, and the development of systems capable of analyzing complex data faster than traditional methods.

Abeyta also discusses how organizations are using AI to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and respond more quickly to emerging challenges.

According to the presentation, these shifts are occurring across multiple sectors simultaneously—an indication that AI’s impact is not isolated to any single industry.

Why Timing Matters

Throughout the video presentation , Abeyta emphasizes the importance of awareness and preparation.

He states that major technological transitions historically create periods of disruption followed by long-term transformation, and that understanding how these cycles unfold can help individuals better navigate periods of change.

The presentation frames the coming years as a critical window, urging viewers to pay close attention to how AI continues to evolve and influence the world around them.

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former billion dollar hedge fund manager and financial researcher with more than two decades of experience studying markets, economic cycles, and technological change.

Over the course of his career, he has worked within institutional finance and later focused on sharing research and analysis with a broader audience.

Abeyta’s background includes managing large pools of assets and observing firsthand how emerging technologies can reshape industries and influence economic trends.

In his new video presentation, he draws on that experience to examine how artificial intelligence may impact everyday Americans, the workforce, and the global economy in the years ahead.