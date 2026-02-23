Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a leading lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights and Recent Developments:

  • The Company reported all-time quarterly record consolidated revenue of $737.8 million, driven by quarterly record same-store Hospitality(1) segment revenue of $578.2 million and record fourth quarter Entertainment segment revenue of $109.5 million.
  • The Company generated fourth quarter net income of $74.5 million and consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre of $224.3 million.
  • During the fourth quarter, the Company booked over 1.2 million same-store Hospitality(1) Gross Definite Room Nights for all future periods. The estimated average daily rate (ADR) for these bookings was approximately $299, an increase of 6.1% compared to prior year quarter estimated ADR for future bookings and a new record.
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company refinanced its corporate revolving credit facility, increasing the size from $700 million to $850 million and extending the maturity from May 2027 to January 2030. The amended revolving credit facility maintains the same pricing, and other terms of the agreement are largely similar to the Company’s previous credit facility agreement.
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, Opry Entertainment Group (OEG) announced the development of a third Category 10 located at Universal Orlando Resort’s CityWalk, expected to open in late 2027. In addition, the City of Simpsonville, South Carolina selected OEG’s bid to manage the CCNB Amphitheatre, beginning in February 2026.
  • The Company declared a cash dividend of $1.20 per share for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

Full Year 2025 Highlights:

  • The Company generated record full year consolidated revenue of $2.6 billion, with net income of $247.3 million and consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre of $794.7 million.
  • The Company booked nearly 3.0 million same-store Hospitality Gross Definite Room Nights for all future periods. The estimated ADR for those bookings was approximately $292, an increase of 3.5% over 2024 estimated ADR for future bookings and a new record.
  • In 2025, the Company declared total dividends of $4.65 per share, an increase of 4.5% from total dividends declared in 2024; it intends to pay aggregate minimum dividends for 2026 of $4.80 per share, subject to the Board’s future determinations.

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “We are very pleased to deliver strong full year results, near the top end of our most recent guidance ranges, with our Entertainment segment, as well as AFFO and AFFO per diluted share, surpassing the high end of those expectations. Our fourth quarter performance reflected strong demand for our holiday programming in our Hospitality segment and stronger-than-anticipated volumes across our downtown Nashville Entertainment venues.

In our Hospitality business, meeting planner sentiment strengthened as the quarter progressed, driving monthly record same-store gross group room night, projected revenue, and projected ADR bookings production for all future periods during December. This momentum underscores the effectiveness of our long-term capital deployment strategy, which we believe positions our portfolio for sustained growth.”

Fioravanti continued, “Looking ahead, projected same-store group rooms revenue on the books for 2026 is pacing up approximately 6% compared to the same time last year for 2025, supported by expected mid-single-digit ADR growth on these bookings for 2026. We believe the investments we’ve made, and continue to make across our portfolio, are creating durable demand and positioning the business for another strong year.”

____________________
(1)Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.


Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results (as compared to Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024):

                       
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)         %         %
  2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change
Total revenue $737,808  $647,633  13.9 % $2,577,061  $2,339,226  10.2 %
                       
Operating income $142,854  $120,502  18.5 % $487,012  $490,834  (0.8)%
Operating income margin  19.4%  18.6% 0.8 pts  18.9%  21.0% (2.1)pts
                       
Net income $74,462  $72,291  3.0 % $247,310  $280,190  (11.7)%
Net income margin  10.1%  11.2% (1.1)pts  9.6%  12.0% (2.4)pts
                       
Net income available to common stockholders $73,825  $68,766  7.4 % $243,425  $271,638  (10.4)%
Net income available to common stockholders margin  10.0%  10.6% (0.6)pts  9.4%  11.6% (2.2)pts
Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share(1) $1.11  $1.13  (1.8)% $3.77  $4.38  (13.9)%
                       
Adjusted EBITDAre $224,262  $188,642  18.9 % $794,693  $757,705  4.9 %
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  30.4%  29.1% 1.3 pts  30.8%  32.4% (1.6)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest $214,489  $179,015  19.8 % $761,294  $725,959  4.9 %
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest margin  29.1%  27.6% 1.5 pts  29.5%  31.0% (1.5)pts
                       
Funds From Operations (FFO) available to common stockholders and unit holders $145,376  $127,691  13.8 % $510,561  $500,016  2.1 %
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $2.19  $2.08  5.3 % $7.93  $8.05  (1.5)%
                       
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $154,572  $131,460  17.6 % $539,592  $527,821  2.2 %
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $2.38  $2.15  10.7 % $8.46  $8.54  (0.9)%


____________________
(1)Diluted weighted average common shares for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 includes the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 include 4.4 million and 3.5 million, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 include 3.9 million and 3.5 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.

Note: Consolidated results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $9.1 million.

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre margin, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest, Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest margin, FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDAre to Net Income and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition,” “Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition” “FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition” and “Supplemental Financial Results” below.


Hospitality Segment

                       
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %         %
  2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change
Hospitality revenue $628,276  $549,450  14.3 % $2,143,086  $1,997,050  7.3 %
Same-store Hospitality revenue(1) $578,160  $549,450  5.2 % $2,051,503  $1,997,050  2.7 %
                       
Hospitality operating income $131,370  $110,258  19.1 % $462,177  $467,109  (1.1)%
Hospitality operating income margin  20.9%  20.1% 0.8 pts  21.6%  23.4% (1.8)pts
Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre $198,220  $165,272  19.9 % $713,944  $684,049  4.4 %
Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin  31.5%  30.1% 1.4 pts  33.3%  34.3% (1.0)pts
                       
Same-store Hospitality operating income(1) $125,890  $110,258  14.2 % $462,956  $467,109  (0.9)%
Same-store Hospitality operating income margin(1)  21.8%  20.1% 1.7 pts  22.6%  23.4% (0.8)pts
Same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre(1) $183,721  $165,272  11.2 % $695,070  $684,049  1.6 %
Same-store Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre margin(1)  31.8%  30.1% 1.7 pts  33.9%  34.3% (0.4)pts
                       
Hospitality performance metrics:                      
Occupancy  65.7%  66.7% (1.0)pts  68.7%  69.1% (0.4)pts
Average Daily Rate (ADR) $286.46  $267.45  7.1 % $266.79  $257.81  3.5 %
RevPAR $188.09  $178.37  5.4 % $183.29  $178.24  2.8 %
Total RevPAR $552.34  $523.24  5.6 % $491.44  $478.05  2.8 %
                       
Same-store Hospitality performance metrics:(1)                      
Occupancy  66.0%  66.7% (0.7)pts  69.2%  69.1% 0.1 pts
ADR $280.98  $267.45  5.1 % $265.44  $257.81  3.0 %
RevPAR $185.41  $178.37  3.9 % $183.73  $178.24  3.1 %
Total RevPAR $550.58  $523.24  5.2 % $492.43  $478.05  3.0 %
                       
Gross definite room nights booked  1,233,797   1,373,303  (10.2)%  2,985,990   3,158,681  (5.5)%
Net definite room nights booked  1,004,590   1,154,743  (13.0)%  2,209,541   2,469,881  (10.5)%
Group attrition (as % of contracted block)  15.5%  15.8% (0.3)pts  15.6%  15.4% 0.2 pts
Cancellations ITYFTY(2)  5,584   2,435  129.3 %  68,570   41,087  66.9 %


____________________
(1)Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.
(2)“ITYFTY” represents In The Year For The Year.

Note: Hospitality and same-store Hospitality results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $5.6 million.

Note: For the Company’s definitions of Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) and Total Revenue Per Available Room (Total RevPAR), see “Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR” below. Property-level results and operating metrics for fourth quarter 2025 are presented in greater detail below and under “Supplemental Financial Results—Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAre Reconciliations and Operating Metrics,” which includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures Hospitality Adjusted EBITDAre to Hospitality Operating Income, and property-level Adjusted EBITDAre to property-level Operating Income for each of the hotel properties.

2025 Hospitality Segment Highlights

  • The same-store Hospitality portfolio generated record full year RevPAR of approximately $184, an increase of 3.1% from 2024, and record Total RevPAR of approximately $492, an increase of 3.0% from 2024. Full year same-store operating income was $463.0 million, and same-store Adjusted EBITDAre was $695.1 million, both setting new all-time records.
  • Record fourth quarter same-store banquet and AV revenue increased 4.6% year over year, driven by higher contribution per group room night, a proxy for catering spend per group guest.
  • Same-store attrition and cancellation fee revenue was approximately $15.9 million for the fourth quarter and $43.7 million for the full year.
  • The Company’s ICE! programming attracted over 1.5 million ticketed guests, an increase of 14.2% compared to last year, led by record property-level ticket sales at Gaylord Opryland and Gaylord Rockies.
  • As of December 31, 2025 for 2026, projected same-store group rooms revenue on the books was 6.0% above projected group rooms revenue on the books as of December 31, 2024 for 2025 (“same time last year”). As of December 31, 2025, projected same-store occupancy on the books for 2026 was approximately 50%, and projected ADR on the books was approximately 4.6% over same time last year.


Gaylord Opryland

                       
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %         %
  2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change
Revenue $147,383  $138,706  6.3% $484,104  $495,552  (2.3)%
                       
Operating income $48,188  $40,807  18.1% $144,113  $152,896  (5.7)%
Operating income margin  32.7%  29.4% 3.3pts  29.8%  30.9% (1.1)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $56,534  $48,850  15.7% $177,197  $185,442  (4.4)%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  38.4%  35.2% 3.2pts  36.6%  37.4% (0.8)pts
                       
Performance metrics:                      
Occupancy  72.3%  71.2% 1.1pts  69.1%  70.9% (1.8)pts
ADR $288.21  $272.81  5.6% $266.19  $258.62  2.9 %
RevPAR $208.34  $194.35  7.2% $184.00  $183.35  0.4 %
Total RevPAR $554.70  $522.05  6.3% $459.25  $468.82  (2.0)%

Note: Gaylord Opryland results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $5.4 million.


Gaylord Palms

                       
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %         %
  2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change
Revenue $88,247  $79,867  10.5% $316,498  $302,371  4.7 %
                       
Operating income $16,646  $12,420  34.0% $62,096  $63,228  (1.8)%
Operating income margin  18.9%  15.6% 3.3pts  19.6%  20.9% (1.3)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $26,330  $20,805  26.6% $100,316  $92,672  8.2 %
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  29.8%  26.0% 3.8pts  31.7%  30.6% 1.1 pts
                       
Performance metrics:                      
Occupancy  63.8%  60.3% 3.5pts  70.7%  64.6% 6.1 pts
ADR $283.58  $269.95  5.0% $258.14  $249.98  3.3 %
RevPAR $181.06  $162.87  11.2% $182.45  $161.45  13.0 %
Total RevPAR $558.32  $505.31  10.5% $504.73  $480.88  5.0 %


Gaylord Texan

                       
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %         %
  2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change
Revenue $106,311  $109,256  (2.7)% $349,264  $351,151  (0.5)%
                       
Operating income $31,053  $35,373  (12.2)% $100,230  $106,416  (5.8)%
Operating income margin  29.2%  32.4% (3.2)pts  28.7%  30.3% (1.6)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $37,422  $41,207  (9.2)% $124,906  $129,605  (3.6)%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  35.2%  37.7% (2.5)pts  35.8%  36.9% (1.1)pts
                       
Performance metrics:                      
Occupancy  67.1%  74.7% (7.6)pts  69.8%  74.6% (4.8)pts
ADR $277.67  $270.13  2.8 % $259.13  $252.65  2.6 %
RevPAR $186.41  $201.76  (7.6)% $180.80  $188.58  (4.1)%
Total RevPAR $637.02  $654.66  (2.7)% $527.50  $528.90  (0.3)%


Gaylord National

                       
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %         %
  2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change
Revenue $93,917  $84,936  10.6% $336,257  $311,330  8.0 %
                       
Operating income $15,061  $10,269  46.7% $51,693  $46,306  11.6 %
Operating income margin  16.0%  12.1% 3.9pts  15.4%  14.9% 0.5 pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $24,534  $19,849  23.6% $93,115  $87,849  6.0 %
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  26.1%  23.4% 2.7pts  27.7%  28.2% (0.5)pts
                       
Performance metrics:                      
Occupancy  63.9%  60.4% 3.5pts  67.4%  64.8% 2.6 pts
ADR $275.24  $265.94  3.5% $257.22  $251.80  2.2 %
RevPAR $175.76  $160.71  9.4% $173.38  $163.16  6.3 %
Total RevPAR $511.44  $462.53  10.6% $461.55  $426.17  8.3 %


Gaylord Rockies

                       
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %         %
  2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change
Revenue $82,612  $76,825  7.5 % $313,233  $290,141  8.0%
                       
Operating income $12,413  $6,755  83.8 % $66,190  $56,233  17.7%
Operating income margin  15.0%  8.8% 6.2 pts  21.1%  19.4% 1.7pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $27,458  $21,395  28.3 % $125,897  $113,327  11.1%
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  33.2%  27.8% 5.4 pts  40.2%  39.1% 1.1pts
                       
Performance metrics:                      
Occupancy  67.4%  71.5% (4.1)pts  75.9%  74.3% 1.6pts
ADR $277.48  $252.73  9.8 % $264.85  $253.11  4.6%
RevPAR $187.15  $180.80  3.5 % $201.02  $188.09  6.9%
Total RevPAR $598.24  $556.33  7.5 % $571.73  $528.14  8.3%


JW Marriott Hill Country

                       
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)         %         %
  2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change
Revenue $53,718  $53,460  0.5 % $227,182  $220,524  3.0 %
                       
Operating income $2,454  $3,860  (36.4)% $37,402  $38,408  (2.6)%
Operating income margin  4.6%  7.2% (2.6)pts  16.5%  17.4% (0.9)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $10,548  $11,612  (9.2)% $69,183  $68,601  0.8 %
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  19.6%  21.7% (2.1)pts  30.5%  31.1% (0.6)pts
                       
Performance metrics:                      
Occupancy  58.5%  60.4% (1.9)pts  67.2%  69.2% (2.0)pts
ADR $310.71  $301.63  3.0 % $329.16  $317.32  3.7 %
RevPAR $181.62  $182.17  (0.3)% $221.06  $219.58  0.7 %
Total RevPAR $582.72  $579.93  0.5 % $621.17  $601.32  3.3 %


JW Marriott Desert Ridge(2)

         
  Three Months Ended Period Ended
  December 31, December 31,
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and Total RevPAR)        
  2025 2025
Revenue $50,116  $91,583  
         
Operating income (loss) $5,480  $(779) 
Operating income (loss) margin  10.9%  (0.9)%
Adjusted EBITDAre $14,499  $18,874  
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  28.9%  20.6 %
         
Performance metrics:        
Occupancy  61.7%  57.7 %
ADR $356.94  $301.38  
RevPAR $220.26  $173.85  
Total RevPAR $573.42  $470.26  


____________________
(1)JW Marriott Desert Ridge was acquired by the Company on June 10, 2025, therefore there are no comparison figures.


Entertainment Segment

                       
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
($ in thousands)         %         %
  2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change
Revenue $109,532  $98,183  11.6 % $433,975  $342,176  26.8 %
                       
Operating income $22,901  $21,208  8.0 % $68,539  $66,192  3.5 %
Operating income margin  20.9%  21.6% (0.7)pts  15.8%  19.3% (3.5)pts
Adjusted EBITDAre $34,878  $31,938  9.2 % $114,463  $105,672  8.3 %
Adjusted EBITDAre margin  31.8%  32.5% (0.7)pts  26.4%  30.9% (4.5)pts

Note: Entertainment results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $3.4 million.

Fioravanti continued, “Our Entertainment business exceeded our expectations in the fourth quarter, driven by stronger volumes in our downtown Nashville venues and record performance metrics for the Opry during its October birthday month. Building on the successes of 2025, we recently announced several new growth opportunities, including two amphitheater venues under management and further expansion of the Category 10 brand in Las Vegas and Orlando. Demand for country music and live entertainment remains robust, and our unique portfolio of iconic brands is well-positioned for continued growth in 2026 and beyond.”

Corporate and Other Segment

                       
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
($ in thousands)         %         %
  2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change
Operating loss $(11,417)  $(10,964)  (4.1)% $(43,704)  $(42,467)  (2.9)%
Adjusted EBITDAre $(8,836)  $(8,568)  (3.1)% $(33,714)  $(32,016)  (5.3)%

Note: Corporate and Other results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 reflect franchise tax refunds for the 2020 through 2023 tax periods, totaling approximately $0.1 million.

Capital Expenditures

In 2025, the Company’s capital expenditures totaled approximately $358.2 million, primarily related to its Hospitality business. The Company estimates the full year 2025 impact of construction-related disruption to its same-store Hospitality business was approximately 190 basis points to RevPAR, 170 basis points to Total RevPAR, and $23 million to operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre, an improvement relative to the Company’s estimates at the beginning of 2025 due to timing shifts related to the Gaylord Texan rooms renovation and less-than-anticipated disruption at Gaylord Opryland. During the year, the Company completed meeting space renovations at Gaylord Opryland and JW Marriott Desert Ridge.

In 2026, the Company expects to spend approximately $350 to $450 million on capital expenditures.

Ongoing projects continuing into 2026 include:

  • Continuation of the Foundry Fieldhouse sports bar, pavilion, and event lawn development at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed in April 2026;
  • Continuation of the meeting space expansion at Gaylord Opryland, which is expected to be completed in 2027;
  • Renovation of the rooms at Gaylord Texan, which began in July 2025 and is expected to be completed by mid-year 2026; and
  • The development of Category 10 Las Vegas, which is expected to be completed in late 2026.

Additional major projects planned for 2026 include:

  • Renovation of the rooms at JW Marriott Hill Country (estimated project cost: $90 million), which is expected to begin in April 2026 and continue through the first quarter of 2027; and
  • The development of Category 10 in Orlando (estimated project cost: $35 million), which is expected to begin in summer 2026 with an expected completion date in late 2027.

2026 Guidance

The Company is providing its 2026 business performance outlook based on current information as of February 23, 2026, including the estimated business impact from Winter Storm Fern. The Company does not expect to update the guidance provided below before next quarter’s earnings release. However, the Company may update or withdraw its full business outlook or any portion thereof at any time for any reason.

Fioravanti concluded, “We are pleased to initiate our outlook for 2026, which, at the midpoint, reflects low single-digit Adjusted EBITDAre growth for the same-store Hospitality segment and high single-digit Adjusted EBITDAre growth for the Entertainment segment. Our outlook for the same-store Hospitality segment assumes growth in our group business and a stable leisure business. Our outlook for the Entertainment segment reflects momentum behind Opry 100 and our investments in festivals, amphitheaters and Category 10 Las Vegas.”

             
  Guidance Range
(in millions, except per share figures) For Full Year 2026(1)
  Low High Midpoint
Same-store Hospitality RevPAR growth(2)  1.50 %  3.50 %  2.50 %
Same-store Hospitality Total RevPAR growth(2)  1.50 %  3.50 %  2.50 %
             
Operating income:            
Hospitality (same-store)(2) $466.5   $483.5   $475.0  
JW Marriott Desert Ridge  30.5    33.0    31.8  
Entertainment  74.8    79.5    77.1  
Corporate and Other  (50.5)   (49.0)   (49.8) 
Consolidated operating income $521.3   $547.0   $534.1  
             
Adjusted EBITDAre:            
Hospitality (same-store)(2) $700.0   $730.0   $715.0  
JW Marriott Desert Ridge  65.0    70.0    67.5  
Entertainment  120.0    130.0    125.0  
Corporate and Other  (39.0)   (35.0)   (37.0) 
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre $846.0   $895.0   $870.5  
             
Net income $260.0   $273.0   $266.5  
Net income available to common stockholders $250.0   $261.0   $255.5  
             
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $535.0   $563.5   $549.3  
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $559.3   $597.0   $578.1  
             
Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share(3) $3.80   $3.93   $3.87  
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders            
per diluted share/unit(3) $8.50   $9.00   $8.75  
             
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted(3)  68.4    68.4    68.4  
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted(3)  68.8    68.8    68.8  


____________________
(1)Includes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, except as otherwise noted. Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
(2)Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.
(3)Includes shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.

Note: For reconciliations of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre guidance to Net Income, segment-level Adjusted EBITDAre to segment-level Operating Income, and FFO and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders to Net Income available to common stockholders, see “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements.”

Dividend Update

On January 15, 2026, the Company paid the previously announced quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per common share, which was paid to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

Today, the Company declared its first quarter 2026 cash dividend of $1.20 per share of common stock, payable on April 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026. The Company’s dividend policy provides that it will distribute minimum dividends of 100% of REIT taxable income annually. Future dividends are subject to the Board’s future determinations as to amount and timing.

Balance Sheet/Liquidity Update

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had unrestricted cash of $471.4 million and total debt outstanding of $3,976.9 million, net of unamortized deferred financing costs. As of December 31, 2025, there were no amounts drawn under the Company’s revolving credit facility or OEG’s revolving credit facility, which left $780.0 million of aggregate borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility and OEG’s revolving credit facility.

In December, Fitch upgraded the Company’s corporate family rating to “BB” (from “BB-”), the senior secured credit facility to “BBB-” (from “BB+”), and the senior unsecured notes to “BB” (from “BB-”). Based on this upgrade, the Company met the criteria for an automatic 25-basis-point spread reduction for its Term Loan B, with the applicable interest rate margin on SOFR loans now set at 175 basis points.

In January 2026, the Company refinanced its revolving credit facility, increasing the size from $700 million to $850 million and extending the maturity from May 2027 to January 2030. The amended revolving credit facility maintained the same pricing, and other terms of the agreement are largely similar to the Company’s previous credit facility agreement. The revolving credit facility was undrawn at closing of the refinance.

Earnings Call Information

Ryman Hospitality Properties will hold a conference call to discuss this release tomorrow, February 24, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Investors can listen to the conference call over the Internet at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Investor Relations section of the website (Investor Relations/News & Events/Events & Presentation) at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 12,364 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns an approximate 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium; WSM 650 AM; Ole Red; Category 10; Nashville-area attractions; Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. OEG manages select outdoor live music venues, including Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Nashville and, beginning in February 2026, CCNB Amphitheatre in Simpsonville, South Carolina. OEG also owns a majority interest in Southern Entertainment, a leading festival and events business. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of the Company’s business, anticipated business levels and anticipated financial results for the Company during future periods, the Company’s expected cash dividend, and other business or operational issues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include the risks and uncertainties associated with economic conditions affecting the hospitality business generally, the geographic concentration of the Company’s hotel properties, business levels at the Company’s hotels, the effects of inflation and changes in international, national, regional and local economic and market conditions (such as the imposition of trade barriers or other changes in trade policy) on the Company’s business, including the effects on costs of labor and supplies and effects on group customers at the Company’s hotels and customers in OEG’s businesses, the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT, the Company’s ability to execute our strategic goals as a REIT, the Company’s ability to generate cash flows to support dividends, future board determinations regarding the timing and amount of dividends and changes to the dividend policy, the Company’s ability to borrow funds pursuant to its credit agreements and to refinance indebtedness and/or to successfully amend the agreements governing its indebtedness in the future, changes in interest rates, the Company’s integration of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, the Company’s ability to identify and capitalize on additional value creation opportunities at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge and the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could limit the Company’s ability to capitalize on any additional value creation opportunities it identifies at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Additional Information

This release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of our reports are available on our website at no expense at www.rymanhp.com and through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov.

Calculation of RevPAR and Total RevPAR
We calculate revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing room revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. We calculate total revenue per available room (“Total RevPAR”) for our hotels by dividing the sum of room revenue, food & beverage, and other ancillary services revenue by room nights available to guests for the period. Hospitality metrics do not include the results of the W Austin, which is included in the Entertainment segment.

Calculation of GAAP Margin Figures
We calculate net income available to common stockholders margin by dividing GAAP consolidated net income available to common stockholders by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level operating income margin by dividing consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP operating income by consolidated, segment or property-level GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present the following non-GAAP financial measures we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance:

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Definition
We calculate EBITDAre, which is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) in its September 2017 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change in control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property of the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

Adjusted EBITDAre is then calculated as EBITDAre, plus to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

  • preopening costs;
  • non-cash lease expense;
  • equity-based compensation expense;
  • impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;
  • credit losses on held-to-maturity securities;
  • transaction costs of acquisitions;
  • interest income on bonds;
  • loss on extinguishment of debt;
  • pension settlement charges;
  • pro rata Adjusted EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint ventures; and
  • any other adjustments we have identified herein.

We then exclude the pro rata share of Adjusted EBITDAre related to noncontrolling interests to calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest.

We use EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and segment or property-level EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre to evaluate our operating performance. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics, and that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income or operating income, as applicable, is beneficial to an investor’s complete understanding of our operating performance. We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that presenting Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest provides useful information to investors regarding our operating performance and debt leverage metrics.

Adjusted EBITDAre Margin and Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin Definition
We calculate consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin by dividing consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest by GAAP consolidated total revenue. We calculate consolidated, segment or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre Margin by dividing consolidated, segment-, or property-level Adjusted EBITDAre by consolidated, segment-, or property-level GAAP revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest Margin is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by presenting a ratio showing the quantitative relationship between Adjusted EBITDAre, Excluding Noncontrolling Interest and GAAP consolidated total revenue or segment or property-level GAAP revenue, as applicable.

FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO Available to Common Stockholders and Unit Holders Definition
We calculate FFO, which definition is clarified by NAREIT in its December 2018 white paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts), gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from a change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciated real estate held by the entity, income (loss) from consolidated joint ventures attributable to noncontrolling interest, and pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures.

To calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders, we then exclude, to the extent the following adjustments occurred during the periods presented:

  • right-of-use asset amortization;
  • impairment charges that do not meet the NAREIT definition above;
  • write-offs of deferred financing costs;
  • amortization of debt discounts or premiums and amortization of deferred financing costs;
  • loss on extinguishment of debt;
  • non-cash lease expense;
  • credit loss on held-to-maturity securities;
  • pension settlement charges;
  • additional pro rata adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures;
  • (gains) losses on other assets;
  • transaction costs of acquisitions;
  • deferred income tax expense (benefit); and
  • any other adjustments we have identified herein.

FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders and Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders exclude the ownership portion of the joint ventures not controlled or owned by the Company.

We present Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as a non-GAAP measure of our performance in addition to net income available to common stockholders per diluted share (calculated in accordance with GAAP). We calculate Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit as Adjusted FFO (defined as set forth above) for a given operating period, as adjusted for the effect of dilutive securities, divided by the number of diluted shares and units outstanding during such period.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the performance of our ongoing operations because each presents a measure of our operations without regard to specified non-cash items such as real estate depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on sale of assets and certain other items, which we believe are not indicative of the performance of our underlying hotel properties. We believe that these items are more representative of our asset base than our ongoing operations. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures as measures in determining our results after considering the impact of our capital structure.

We caution investors that non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The non-GAAP financial measures we present, and any related per share measures, should not be considered as alternative measures of our net income, operating performance, cash flow or liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures can enhance an investor’s understanding of our results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed individually, are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, or cash flow from operations.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Unaudited
(In thousands, except per share data)
             
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenues:            
Rooms $213,947  $187,303  $799,306  $744,587 
Food and beverage  256,626   221,523   993,954   940,827 
Other hotel revenue  157,703   140,624   349,826   311,636 
Entertainment  109,532   98,183   433,975   342,176 
Total revenues  737,808   647,633   2,577,061   2,339,226 
             
Operating expenses:            
Rooms  48,491   45,066   190,686   179,358 
Food and beverage  147,728   128,721   561,980   516,309 
Other hotel expenses  213,910   195,256   613,304   555,554 
Management fees, net  22,152   17,231   75,082   73,531 
Total hotel operating expenses  432,281   386,274   1,441,052   1,324,752 
Entertainment  75,867   68,041   323,948   241,847 
Corporate  11,180   10,739   42,771   41,819 
Preopening costs  1,408   1,257   2,882   4,618 
(Gain) loss on sale of assets        1,296   (270)
Depreciation and amortization  74,218   60,820   278,100   235,626 
Total operating expenses  594,954   527,131   2,090,049   1,848,392 
             
Operating income  142,854   120,502   487,012   490,834 
             
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized  (63,580)  (53,829)  (241,270)  (225,395)
Interest income  4,421   6,172   20,299   27,977 
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (160)  (2,922)  (2,479)
Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures  (9,959)  51   (10,025)  275 
Other gains and (losses), net  (324)  (261)  1,540   2,814 
Income before income taxes  73,412   72,475   254,634   294,026 
(Provision) benefit for income taxes  1,050   (184)  (7,324)  (13,836)
Net income  74,462   72,291   247,310   280,190 
             
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  (1,127)  (3,072)  (4,919)  (6,760)
Net (income) loss attributable to other noncontrolling interests  490   (453)  1,034   (1,792)
Net income available to common stockholders $73,825  $68,766  $243,425  $271,638 
             
Basic income per share available to common stockholders(1) $1.17  $1.15  $3.94  $4.54 
Diluted income per share available to common stockholders(1) $1.11  $1.13  $3.77  $4.38 
             
Weighted average common shares for the period:            
Basic(1)  63,004   59,902   61,830   59,859 
Diluted(1)  67,632   63,698   65,957   63,632 


____________________
(1)Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 include 4.4 million and 3.5 million, respectively, and the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 include 3.9 million and 3.5 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.


 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
(In thousands)
       
  December 31, December 31,
  2025 2024
ASSETS:      
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation $4,970,429 $4,124,382
Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted  471,421  477,694
Cash and cash equivalents - restricted  28,759  98,534
Notes receivable, net  53,503  57,801
Trade receivables, net  105,903  94,184
Deferred income tax assets, net  67,669  70,511
Prepaid expenses and other assets  196,798  178,091
Intangible assets and goodwill, net  286,701  116,376
Total assets $6,181,183 $5,217,573
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:      
Debt and finance lease obligations $3,976,913 $3,378,396
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  517,708  466,571
Dividends payable  78,819  71,444
Deferred management rights proceeds  162,901  164,658
Operating lease liabilities  158,815  135,117
Other liabilities  74,251  66,805
Noncontrolling interest in OEG  422,691  381,945
Total equity  789,085  552,637
Total liabilities and equity $6,181,183 $5,217,573


 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Adjusted EBITDAreReconciliation
Unaudited
(In thousands)
                         
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
  $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin
Consolidated:                        
Revenue $737,808     $647,633     $2,577,061     $2,339,226    
Net income $74,462  10.1% $72,291  11.2% $247,310  9.6% $280,190  12.0%
Interest expense, net  59,159      47,657      220,971      197,418    
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  (1,050)     184      7,324      13,836    
Depreciation and amortization  74,218      60,820      278,100      235,626    
(Gain) loss on sale of assets              1,296      (270)   
Pro rata EBITDArefrom unconsolidated joint ventures              1      5    
EBITDAre  206,789  28.0%  180,952  27.9%  755,002  29.3%  726,805  31.1%
Preopening costs  1,408      1,257      2,882      4,618    
Non-cash lease expense  1,690      597      4,743      3,501    
Equity-based compensation expense  3,284      3,167      14,061      13,891    
Pension settlement charge  133      261      773      858    
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,025      1,113      4,277      4,616    
Loss on extinguishment of debt        160      2,922      2,479    
Transaction costs of acquisitions  6      1,209      106      1,209    
Pro rata adjusted EBITDArefrom unconsolidated joint ventures  9,927      (74)     9,927      (272)   
Adjusted EBITDAre  224,262  30.4%  188,642  29.1%  794,693  30.8%  757,705  32.4%
Adjusted EBITDAreof noncontrolling interest  (9,773)     (9,627)     (33,399)     (31,746)   
Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding noncontrolling interest $214,489  29.1% $179,015  27.6% $761,294  29.5% $725,959  31.0%
                         
Hospitality segment:                        
Revenue $628,276     $549,450     $2,143,086     $1,997,050    
Operating income $131,370  20.9% $110,258  20.1% $462,177  21.6% $467,109  23.4%
Depreciation and amortization  64,625      52,918      239,857      205,189    
Non-cash lease expense  1,200      983      4,334      3,932    
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,025      1,113      4,277      4,616    
Other gains and (losses), net              3,299      3,203    
Adjusted EBITDAre $198,220  31.5% $165,272  30.1% $713,944  33.3% $684,049  34.3%
                         
Same-store Hospitality segment:(1)                        
Revenue $578,160     $549,450     $2,051,503     $1,997,050    
Operating income $125,890  21.8% $110,258  20.1% $462,956  22.6% $467,109  23.4%
Depreciation and amortization  55,859      52,918      220,754      205,189    
Non-cash lease expense  947      983      3,784      3,932    
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,025      1,113      4,277      4,616    
Other gains and (losses), net              3,299      3,203    
Adjusted EBITDAre $183,721  31.8% $165,272  30.1% $695,070  33.9% $684,049  34.3%
                         
Entertainment segment:                        
Revenue $109,532     $98,183     $433,975     $342,176    
Operating income $22,901  20.9% $21,208  21.6% $68,539  15.8% $66,192  19.3%
Depreciation and amortization  9,356      7,677      37,310      29,519    
Preopening costs  1,408      1,257      2,882      4,618    
Non-cash lease (revenue) expense  490      (386)     409      (431)   
Equity-based compensation  748      859      3,883      3,741    
Loss on sale of assets              1,296          
Other gains and (losses), net        137      136      817    
Transaction costs of acquisitions  6      1,209      106      1,209    
Pro rata adjusted EBITDArefrom unconsolidated joint ventures  (31)     (23)     (98)     7    
Adjusted EBITDAre $34,878  31.8% $31,938  32.5% $114,463  26.4% $105,672  30.9%
                         
Corporate and Other segment:                        
Operating loss $(11,417)    $(10,964)    $(43,704)    $(42,467)   
Depreciation and amortization  237      225      933      918    
Other gains and (losses), net  (325)     (398)     (1,894)     (1,205)   
Equity-based compensation  2,536      2,308      10,178      10,150    
Gain on sale of assets                    (270)   
Pension settlement charge  133      261      773      858    
Adjusted EBITDAre $(8,836)    $(8,568)    $(33,714)    $(32,016)   


____________________
(1)Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.


 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted FFO Reconciliation
Unaudited
(In thousands, except per share data)
             
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net income available to common stockholders $73,825  $68,766  $243,425  $271,638 
Noncontrolling interest in OP Units  463   453   1,555   1,792 
Net income available to common stockholders and unit holders  74,288   69,219   244,980   273,430 
Depreciation and amortization  74,093   60,773   277,728   235,437 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest  (3,005)  (2,303)  (12,147)  (8,856)
Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures     2      5 
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders  145,376   127,691   510,561   500,016 
             
Right-of-use asset amortization  125   47   372   189 
Non-cash lease expense  1,690   597   4,743   3,501 
Pension settlement charge  133   261   773   858 
Pro rata adjustments from joint ventures  9,927   (74)  9,927   (272)
(Gain) loss on other assets        1,296   (270)
Amortization of deferred financing costs  3,164   2,660   11,926   10,655 
Amortization of debt discounts and premiums  387   545   1,762   2,397 
Loss on extinguishment of debt     160   2,922   2,479 
Adjustments for noncontrolling interest  (3,587)  (1,117)  (7,226)  (3,137)
Transaction costs of acquisitions  6   1,209   106   1,209 
Deferred tax provision (benefit)  (2,649)  (519)  2,430   10,196 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $154,572  $131,460  $539,592  $527,821 
             
Basic net income per share(1) $1.17  $1.15  $3.94  $4.54 
Diluted net income per share(1) $1.11  $1.13  $3.77  $4.38 
             
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit(1) $2.29  $2.12  $8.21  $8.30 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit(1) $2.44  $2.18  $8.67  $8.76 
             
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $2.19  $2.08  $7.93  $8.05 
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $2.38  $2.15  $8.46  $8.54 
             
Weighted average common shares and OP units for the period:            
Basic(1)  63,399   60,297   62,225   60,254 
Diluted(1)  68,027   64,093   66,352   64,027 


____________________
(1)Basic and diluted weighted average common shares for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 include the impact of approximately 3.0 million additional shares issued on May 21, 2025. Diluted weighted average common shares for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 include 4.4 million and 3.5 million, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 include 3.9 million and 3.5 million, respectively, in equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company's OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company's option.


 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAreReconciliation and Operating Metrics
Unaudited
(In thousands)
                         
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
  $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin
Hospitality segment:                        
Revenue $628,276     $549,450     $2,143,086     $1,997,050    
Operating income $131,370  20.9% $110,258  20.1% $462,177  21.6% $467,109  23.4%
Depreciation and amortization  64,625      52,918      239,857      205,189    
Non-cash lease expense  1,200      983      4,334      3,932    
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,025      1,113      4,277      4,616    
Other gains and (losses), net              3,299      3,203    
Adjusted EBITDAre $198,220  31.5% $165,272  30.1% $713,944  33.3% $684,049  34.3%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  65.7 %    66.7 %    68.7 %    69.1 %  
ADR $286.46     $267.45     $266.79     $257.81    
RevPAR $188.09     $178.37     $183.29     $178.24    
OtherPAR $364.25     $344.87     $308.15     $299.81    
Total RevPAR $552.34     $523.24     $491.44     $478.05    
                         
Same-store Hospitality segment:(1)                        
Revenue $578,160     $549,450     $2,051,503     $1,997,050    
Operating income $125,890  21.8% $110,258  20.1% $462,956  22.6% $467,109  23.4%
Depreciation and amortization  55,859      52,918      220,754      205,189    
Non-cash lease expense  947      983      3,784      3,932    
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,025      1,113      4,277      4,616    
Other gains and (losses), net              3,299      3,203    
Adjusted EBITDAre $183,721  31.8% $165,272  30.1% $695,070  33.9% $684,049  34.3%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  66.0 %    66.7 %    69.2 %    69.1 %  
ADR $280.98     $267.45     $265.44     $257.81    
RevPAR $185.41     $178.37     $183.73     $178.24    
OtherPAR $365.17     $344.87     $308.70     $299.81    
Total RevPAR $550.58     $523.24     $492.43     $478.05    
                         
Gaylord Opryland:                        
Revenue $147,383     $138,706     $484,104     $495,552    
Operating income $48,188  32.7% $40,807  29.4% $144,113  29.8% $152,896  30.9%
Depreciation and amortization  8,355      8,053      33,122      32,588    
Non-cash lease revenue  (9)     (10)     (38)     (42)   
Adjusted EBITDAre $56,534  38.4% $48,850  35.2% $177,197  36.6% $185,442  37.4%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  72.3 %    71.2 %    69.1 %    70.9 %  
ADR $288.21     $272.81     $266.19     $258.62    
RevPAR $208.34     $194.35     $184.00     $183.35    
OtherPAR $346.36     $327.70     $275.25     $285.47    
Total RevPAR $554.70     $522.05     $459.25     $468.82    
                         
Gaylord Palms:                        
Revenue $88,247     $79,867     $316,498     $302,371    
Operating income $16,646  18.9% $12,420  15.6% $62,096  19.6% $63,228  20.9%
Depreciation and amortization  8,728      7,392      34,398      25,470    
Non-cash lease expense  956      993      3,822      3,974    
Adjusted EBITDAre $26,330  29.8% $20,805  26.0% $100,316  31.7% $92,672  30.6%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  63.8 %    60.3 %    70.7 %    64.6 %  
ADR $283.58     $269.95     $258.14     $249.98    
RevPAR $181.06     $162.87     $182.45     $161.45    
OtherPAR $377.27     $342.44     $322.28     $319.43    
Total RevPAR $558.32     $505.31     $504.73     $480.88    


____________________
(1)Same-store Hospitality excludes JW Marriott Desert Ridge, which was acquired June 10, 2025.


 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAreReconciliation and Operating Metrics
Unaudited
(In thousands)
                         
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
  $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin
Gaylord Texan:                        
Revenue $106,311    $109,256    $349,264    $351,151   
Operating income $31,053 29.2% $35,373 32.4% $100,230 28.7% $106,416 30.3%
Depreciation and amortization  6,369     5,834     24,676     23,189   
Adjusted EBITDAre $37,422 35.2% $41,207 37.7% $124,906 35.8% $129,605 36.9%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  67.1%    74.7%    69.8%    74.6%  
ADR $277.67    $270.13    $259.13    $252.65   
RevPAR $186.41    $201.76    $180.80    $188.58   
OtherPAR $450.61    $452.90    $346.70    $340.32   
Total RevPAR $637.02    $654.66    $527.50    $528.90   
                         
Gaylord National:                        
Revenue $93,917    $84,936    $336,257    $311,330   
Operating income $15,061 16.0% $10,269 12.1% $51,693 15.4% $46,306 14.9%
Depreciation and amortization  8,448     8,467     33,846     33,724   
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  1,025     1,113     4,277     4,616   
Other gains and (losses), net            3,299     3,203   
Adjusted EBITDAre $24,534 26.1% $19,849 23.4% $93,115 27.7% $87,849 28.2%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  63.9%    60.4%    67.4%    64.8%  
ADR $275.24    $265.94    $257.22    $251.80   
RevPAR $175.76    $160.71    $173.38    $163.16   
OtherPAR $335.68    $301.82    $288.17    $263.01   
Total RevPAR $511.44    $462.53    $461.55    $426.17   
                         
Gaylord Rockies:                        
Revenue $82,612    $76,825    $313,233    $290,141   
Operating income $12,413 15.0% $6,755 8.8% $66,190 21.1% $56,233 19.4%
Depreciation and amortization  15,045     14,640     59,707     57,094   
Adjusted EBITDAre $27,458 33.2% $21,395 27.8% $125,897 40.2% $113,327 39.1%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  67.4%    71.5%    75.9%    74.3%  
ADR $277.48    $252.73    $264.85    $253.11   
RevPAR $187.15    $180.80    $201.02    $188.09   
OtherPAR $411.09    $375.53    $370.71    $340.05   
Total RevPAR $598.24    $556.33    $571.73    $528.14   
                         
JW Marriott Hill Country:                        
Revenue $53,718    $53,460    $227,182    $220,524   
Operating income $2,454 4.6% $3,860 7.2% $37,402 16.5% $38,408 17.4%
Depreciation and amortization  8,094     7,752     31,781     30,193   
Adjusted EBITDAre $10,548 19.6% $11,612 21.7% $69,183 30.5% $68,601 31.1%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  58.5%    60.4%    67.2%    69.2%  
ADR $310.71    $301.63    $329.16    $317.32   
RevPAR $181.62    $182.17    $221.06    $219.58   
OtherPAR $401.10    $397.76    $400.11    $381.74   
Total RevPAR $582.72    $579.93    $621.17    $601.32   


 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Hospitality Segment Adjusted EBITDAreReconciliation and Operating Metrics
Unaudited
(In thousands)
                         
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
  $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin $ Margin
JW Marriott Desert Ridge:                        
Revenue $50,116     $    $91,583     $   
Operating income (loss) $5,480  10.9 % $ N/A% $(779) (0.9)% $ N/A%
Depreciation and amortization  8,766           19,103         
Non-cash lease expense  253           550         
Adjusted EBITDAre $14,499  28.9 % $ N/A% $18,874  20.6 % $ N/A%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  61.7 %    N/A%    57.7 %    N/A%  
ADR $356.94     $N/A    $301.38     $N/A   
RevPAR $220.26     $N/A    $173.85     $N/A   
OtherPAR $353.16     $N/A    $296.41     $N/A   
Total RevPAR $573.42     $N/A    $470.26     $N/A   
                         
The AC Hotel at National Harbor:                        
Revenue $2,352     $3,032    $11,492     $12,647   
Operating income (loss) $(82) (3.5)% $383 12.6% $1,042  9.1 % $2,247 17.8%
Depreciation and amortization  225      230     894      933   
Adjusted EBITDAre $143  6.1 % $613 20.2% $1,936  16.8 % $3,180 25.1%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  46.2 %    60.8%    55.6 %    59.9%  
ADR $258.80     $242.95    $258.26     $258.45   
RevPAR $119.68     $147.78    $143.67     $154.77   
OtherPAR $13.47     $23.86    $20.32     $25.20   
Total RevPAR $133.15     $171.64    $163.98     $179.97   
                         
The Inn at Opryland:(1)                        
Revenue $3,620     $3,368    $13,473     $13,334   
Operating income $157  4.3 % $391 11.6% $190  1.4 % $1,375 10.3%
Depreciation and amortization  595      550     2,330      1,998   
Adjusted EBITDAre $752  20.8 % $941 27.9% $2,520  18.7 % $3,373 25.3%
                         
Performance metrics:                        
Occupancy  55.5 %    53.3%    52.8 %    53.8%  
ADR $170.66     $159.49    $171.46     $169.90   
RevPAR $94.65     $84.96    $90.51     $91.40   
OtherPAR $35.25     $35.84    $31.30     $28.84   
Total RevPAR $129.90     $120.80    $121.82     $120.24   


____________________
(1)Includes other hospitality revenue and expense.


 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Results
Earnings Per Share, FFO Per Share and Adjusted FFO Per Share Calculations
Unaudited
(In thousands, except per share data)
             
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
Earnings per share:            
             
Numerator:            
Net income available to common stockholders $73,825 $68,766 $243,425 $271,638
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  1,127  3,072  4,919  6,760
Net income available to common stockholders - if-converted method $74,952 $71,838 $248,344 $278,398
             
Denominator:            
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  63,004  59,902  61,830  59,859
Effect of dilutive equity-based compensation  183  265  184  281
Effect of dilutive put rights(1)  4,445  3,531  3,943  3,492
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  67,632  63,698  65,957  63,632
             
Basic income per share available to common stockholders $1.17 $1.15 $3.94 $4.54
Diluted income per share available to common stockholders(1) $1.11 $1.13 $3.77 $4.38
             
FFO per share/unit:            
             
Numerator:            
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $145,376 $127,691 $510,561 $500,016
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  1,127  3,072  4,919  6,760
FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  2,627  2,303  10,435  8,856
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $149,130 $133,066 $525,915 $515,632
             
Denominator:            
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic  63,399  60,297  62,225  60,254
Effect of dilutive equity-based compensation  183  265  184  281
Effect of dilutive put rights(1)  4,445  3,531  3,943  3,492
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted  68,027  64,093  66,352  64,027
             
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $2.29 $2.12 $8.21 $8.30
FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $2.19 $2.08 $7.93 $8.05
             
Adjusted FFO per share/unit:            
             
Numerator:            
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders $154,572 $131,460 $539,592 $527,821
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in OEG  1,127  3,072  4,919  6,760
FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  2,627  2,303  10,435  8,856
Adjusted FFO adjustments for noncontrolling interest in OEG  3,587  1,117  6,266  3,137
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders - if-converted method $161,913 $137,952 $561,212 $546,574
             
Denominator:            
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - basic  63,399  60,297  62,225  60,254
Effect of dilutive equity-based compensation  183  265  184  281
Effect of dilutive put rights(1)  4,445  3,531  3,943  3,492
Weighted average shares and OP units outstanding - diluted  68,027  64,093  66,352  64,027
             
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per basic share/unit $2.44 $2.18 $8.67 $8.76
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unit holders per diluted share/unit(1) $2.38 $2.15 $8.46 $8.54


____________________
(1)Includes equivalent shares related to the currently unexercisable investor put rights associated with the noncontrolling interest in the Company’s OEG business, which may be settled in cash or shares at the Company’s option.


 
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Statements
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“Adjusted EBITDAre”)
Unaudited
($ in thousands, except per share data)
          
  Guidance Range
  For Full Year 2026(1)
  Low High Midpoint
Consolidated:         
Net income $260,000  $273,000  $266,500 
Provision for income taxes  10,500   13,000   11,750 
Interest expense, net  246,750   257,500   252,125 
Depreciation and amortization  296,500   312,000   304,250 
EBITDAre $813,750  $855,500  $834,625 
Non-cash lease expense  3,250   5,000   4,125 
Preopening costs  4,500   5,500   5,000 
Equity-based compensation expense  15,000   17,000   16,000 
Pension settlement charge  4,000   4,500   4,250 
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  3,500   4,500   4,000 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  2,000   3,000   2,500 
Adjusted EBITDAre $846,000  $895,000  $870,500 
          
Hospitality segment:         
Operating income $497,000  $516,500  $506,750 
Depreciation and amortization  258,000   270,000   264,000 
Non-cash lease expense  3,500   5,000   4,250 
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  3,500   4,500   4,000 
Other gains and (losses), net  3,000   4,000   3,500 
Adjusted EBITDAre $765,000  $800,000  $782,500 
          
Hospitality segment (same-store)(2)         
Operating income $466,500  $483,500  $475,000 
Depreciation and amortization  224,000   234,000   229,000 
Non-cash lease expense  3,000   4,000   3,500 
Interest income on Gaylord National bonds  3,500   4,500   4,000 
Other gains and (losses), net  3,000   4,000   3,500 
Adjusted EBITDAre $700,000  $