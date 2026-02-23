From Capitol Hill to the Cays: The Bahamas Brings “A Lifetime of Islands” to Washington, D.C.

Nassau, The Bahamas, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation brought the vibrant spirit and warmth of the islands to Washington, D.C. on February 19th, hosting a targeted sales and marketing mission designed to strengthen strategic partnerships and drive continued visitation to The Bahamas.

Led by the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, with Director General Latia Duncombe joining the delegation, the mission brought together key travel advisors, airline representatives, tour operators, media, and industry stakeholders for an immersive evening showcasing the destination’s accessibility, diversity, and strong tourism outlook.

Recognizing the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area as an important contributor to U.S. visitation, the Ministry emphasized the strength of its longstanding partnerships within the market and the significant opportunities for continued growth.

“The Washington, D.C. region remains a vital source market for The Bahamas and an important partner in our tourism success,” said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper. “Our presence here reflects our commitment to strengthening these relationships, expanding airlift opportunities, and ensuring that The Bahamas remains top of mind for travelers seeking rich, authentic, and diverse island experiences.”

The mission also reinforced the Ministry’s global brand campaign, It’s not one island, it’s a lifetime of them, highlighting the unmatched appeal of The Bahamas’ 16 island destinations. Attendees experienced firsthand the warmth of Bahamian hospitality through signature cocktails, cultural performances with Bahamian artist “K.B’” and a vibrant Junkanoo rush-out.

Director General Duncombe added, “Engaging directly with our partners in Washington, D.C. allows us to deepen collaboration and build on the strong momentum we are seeing across our priority markets. Our focus remains on ensuring that our partners are empowered with the tools, insights, and inspiration needed to drive continued visitation and long-term growth for The Bahamas.”

With continued investments in tourism infrastructure, expanded air connectivity, and innovative global marketing initiatives, The Bahamas remains well positioned to sustain its positive trajectory and further strengthen its presence across key U.S. markets.

