Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Zynex, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ZYXIQ) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Zynex securities between February 25, 2021 and December 15, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ZYXIQ.

Zynex Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:



(1) Zynex shipped products, including electrodes, in excess of need; (2) as a result of this practice, the Company inflated its revenue; (3) the Company’s practice of filing false claims drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare; (4) on August 21, 2023, Travelers commenced an action against Zynex, Sandgaard, Lucsok and Fox in the Superior Court of California alleging that Zynex and the defendants had embarked on a fraudulent overbilling scheme and sought more than $23 million in damages and civil penalties relating to hundreds of fraudulent claims between 2018 and 2023; (5) management had prioritized aggressive sales strategies to drive orders over compliance with industry laws, rules and regulations; (6) the Company was not committed to maintaining a strong internal control environment; (7) the Company’s order growth was a result of illegal overbilling; (8) as a result, it was reasonably likely that Zynex would face adverse consequences, including removal from insurer networks and penalties from the federal government; and (9) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/ZYXIQ. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Zynex you have until April 21, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

