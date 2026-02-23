FHLB Des Moines Awards Over $12.9 Million to Strengthen Communities Through Member Impact Fund

Des Moines, Iowa, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines) is proud to announce it has awarded more than $12.9 million to 74 member financial institutions. These funds will be distributed alongside contributions from FHLB Des Moines members to more than 350 eligible not-for-profit and government organizations dedicated to strengthening communities across Alaska, South Dakota, Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.



The funding was made possible through the Member Impact Fund, a matching grant program designed to amplify the charitable giving of FHLB Des Moines member institutions. By partnering directly with local financial institutions, the program helps deliver critical support for affordable housing and community development projects in targeted areas throughout the FHLB Des Moines district.



This year, 497 applications were awarded funding. FHLB Des Moines matched $2.50 for every $1 contributed by a member institution, resulting in combined grants ranging from $8,750 to $700,000. The collaborative structure of the program ensures that local expertise and local commitment drive meaningful investment where it is needed most.

Alaska: $4.5 million; 126 awards; 14 members

Guam: $260,000; 11 awards; 4 members

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands: $87,500; 4 awards; 2 members

South Dakota: $13.3 million; 356 awards; 56 members



Since its launch in 2023, the Member Impact Fund has provided more than $83 million in grants from FHLB Des Moines, generating over $113 million in combined support for affordable housing and community development. Notably, every eligible application submitted to the program has received funding, reflecting the organization’s strong commitment to partnership and impact.



“Our Member Impact Fund reflects the very heart of our mission—working together to build vibrant communities through opportunities to meet the local housing, business, and economic needs,” said Kris Williams, president and CEO of FHLB Des Moines. “By partnering with our members, we are able to multiply the generosity of local financial institutions and deliver real, visible impact to families and communities across our district. We are honored to stand alongside our members in supporting the organizations that make our communities stronger every day.”



Through continued collaboration with its members, FHLB Des Moines remains dedicated to building vibrant communities and expanding opportunity across the region it serves.

